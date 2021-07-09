Discover lots for building, development, satisfaction, investment and much more.

. Must Offer Quickly, $30,000 Instant Equity. 5 Acres on same road is detailed by major real-estate company for $39,900. Exact exact exact Same cost per acre will mean we’re able to record this parcel for $74,000. Which means that at $42,500 there is certainly over $30,000 in immediate equity as of this purchase cost. Do not loose down on.

9.55 Acres : $42,500

9.5 Acres Forest and Creek, Energy

Herkimer : Ny

Tim Evans : ALDFS

$94,400 money cost $900 Deposit Secures This Property $25,000 Due at Closing if Owner Financing Private, unrestricted living has reached your fingertips in Trinity, Texas, with this 8.8 acre home found in the center of this Davy Crockett National Forest. This plot that is large with mineral liberties, simple.

8.80 Acres : $94,400

Private & Unrestricted Pine Treed

Apple Springs : Trinity Co : TX

Andrew Finger : Dream Land Deal

While you turn fully off the highway and begin the dirt road down you are able to have the anxiety of each time life melting off. You appear out across your land, beyond the woods the snow is seen by you covered Mountains. Its peaceful, its calm, as well as its yours. This stunning home in Williams, Arizona simply simply over 1.

1.14 Acres : $6,000

From the Grid by having a Mountain View

Williams : Coconino County : AZ

Hailey Swanson : GetRawLand

Get busy memories that are making your friends and relations about this 4.6 acre treed primo lot in Forbes Park, near Fort Garland, Colorado. Grow your dream house now. Electricity available nearby. This breathtaking lush hill tract is packed with natural splendor become witnessed by you. 360 level hill views.

4.58 Acres : $21,987

Forbes Park Treed Mountain Retreat

Fort Garland : Costilla Co : CO

Aviator Land LLC

That is a sprawling 3.2 Acre Campers Paradise located when you look at the Bell Brand Ranches Subdivision of Apache County. Situated appropriate near Chambers, off folks 191, this home’s limits are up to your imagination. Come explore this property that is magnificent your family and friends, a spot to phone their.

3.20 Acres : $11,000

Get This 3.2 Acre Paradise Yours

Sanders : Apache Co : Arizona

John Olbeter : All Better Land

Peacefully situated on 10 gorgeous acres lies a customized 4 bedroom 3 Bathroom Ranch Home. This 3,880 sq ft metal house was created with immaculate craftsmanship. True into the property, Cedar pillars, customized cabinets and countertops fill this 1 of the type or sort house. You will find gorgeous tangible stained.

Brand New 10 Acres : $450,000

Nation Cabin Home On Acreage

McAlester : Pittsburg Co : okay

AltaTerra Realty and Auction

3.04 Acre Lake View Wooded Homesite with path Access just 0.6 kilometers from Anderson Creek and moments from searching, fishing and sailing at Sardis Lake. Phone or Text Landio anytime for concerns or even buy this home. Please reference the Landio Property ID: Ok_Latimer_00031 The home is.

3.04 Acres : $74,997

Lake View Wooded Homesite

Tuskahoma : Latimer County : okay

Wooded Lot with path Frontage & Electricity surrounded by the Pike National Forest. Phone or Text Landio anytime for questions or even to buy this property. Please guide the Landio Property ID: Co_Teller_00002 Don’t miss this property that is wooded colorful Colorado. This 0.54 Acre parcel is found.

0.54 Acre : http://datingmentor.org/escort/alexandria/ $21,997

Wooded Lot, Energy, Near Ntnl Forest

Divide : Teller Co : Colorado

Deluxe Colorado Waterfront Residence on acreage Luxury waterfront home on 18 acres, with 7 irrigated acres of lawn hay industries for the use that is equine or a few cows all on your own home. Let us keep in mind to say the elk and deer that frequent the home too. Once the brand new owner of the amazing.

18.61 Acres : $2,495,000

Colorado Waterfront Deluxe Residence

Whitewater : Mesa Co : Colorado

United Nation International Deluxe Properties

Imagine everything you could do with 8 remote acres with gorgeous views and convenient access – ATV cycling, camping – an off grid utopia. This parcel is situated in the South Park Ranches, about one hour western of Colorado Springs. That is an area that is remote great mountain views, but just 2 kilometers down.

8.15 Acres : $26,639

8 Acres within the Heart of Colorado

Hartsel : Park Co : Colorado

Would you like farming? This 2.5-Acre is really what you are interested in. Spend money on this oasis now before it really is far too late. On an extended when you look at the county maintained road, with few next-door next-door neighbors nearby causeing the home calm of these all. The house is practically half hour from Dolan Springs, a couple of hours from Las.

2.50 Acres : $6,000

2.5 Acres in Dolan Springs, AZ

Golden Valley : Mohave Co : AZ

Killer Land Discounts

Breathtaking 5-acre home that is appropriate at the base of Mt. Ute. Enjoy hill views in your yard. You will find great views through the home associated with hill ranges in the region. This 1 is not hard to gain access to and contains roads that are good to it. There is certainly a creek that is seasonal the south regarding the home.

New 5 Acres : $8,150

Seasonal River & Backyard Mtn Views

San Luis : Costilla County : CO

Start Skies Property

This 0.17-Acre is nestled appropriate when you look at the heart of Ca City, CA that is available via Lindbergh Blvd. Tucked in a domestic neighbor hood, near the neighborhood city center, restaurants, and convenient shops. Schools along with other shopping malls are nearby also. The wilderness climate brings hot.

.17 Acre in Kern County, CA

Ca City : Kern Co : CA

Killer Land Discounts

This home is appropriate by the Rio Grande River – the river can be seen by you through the home. Normal RGR lot with sagebrush and dirt/gravel combination. I’ve perhaps maybe perhaps not seen one in a number of years that has river views. Roadways for this one are effortless and front wheel drive available. Within the winter months they may maybe perhaps maybe not plow.

Brand Brand New 5 Acres : $8,500