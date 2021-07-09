Fling posseses an consumer that is average of 3 movie stars from 53 reviews.

Fling reviews first appeared on Complaints Board on Jan 2, 2008. The latest review My account had been posted on May 21, 2021. The latest problem My account being disabled was solved on Feb 27, 2021. Fling has settled 22 complaints.

I joined up with flame month ago l king to h kup with regional singles. upon my account I became offered a warranty.

We’m highly upset. We developed a doing account and i’ve been not able to sign in for almost four days now.

u’ve got a real phsyco on fling u want to finish my membership?go for this but we’ll see u in federal.

Fling вЂ” spam

I never heard about Fling. Unexpectedly I am user and having dozens of spam mails for all your girls that are l king.

I have utilized fling into the past (it’s not hte most readily useful, but I have gotten set from this). I will be that unusual.

Fling вЂ” false advertisement

I joined up with fling on 25th april. Single feminine. On may 3rd I called cust serv cause I cld not deliver or recive.

Somebody created a dating profile using my name and photo with a email address that is fake. We recieved a call from the.

Some exactly how Fling got my current email address and made an account that is free their site. I have never used this web site and would never. I think this web site is deplorable. Itself but making an account and then sending me emails is something entirely different how they got my email address is suspect in. My relationship has experienced because of this internet sites practices that are low. The thing that is only saved me personally is when it signed me up, I became in bed along with her. They did not make use of my right zip code or birthday celebration and the email had not been validated either. With all these bits of evidence together, my girlfriend surely could fairly deduce that the truth was being told by me. Then when we attempted to delete the account, there was no delete key. We emailed the help but never ever received a reply. I will be company owner that is title and rep is worth its weight in silver and so I can’t afford to let this lye. I will be pursuing appropriate action against international personals while you check this out.

I just seen this within my husbands e-mail and am madder than crap for it but I don’t believe him at him, he swears he didn’t sign up! He just left for 3 days to go out of town and I have always been perhaps not speaking to him because of it ! These sex places really mess people’s relationships up .

we jus learned i was on this web site and didn’t no just how do i get off of it odid maybe not sign up for any one of it

Having been referred to this problem by some individuals can I inform you that Global Personals neither own nor operate Fling. Regards [email protected]

You might be so right, this bit of site finalized me up as well. Im pagan dating online not searching this! I did a forgot password to see just what ended up being going on and people ###s actually sent me a password! They must be sued in Class Action LawSuit and t ken down permanantly!