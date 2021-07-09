Let me make it clear more info on Latina Style 50

2020 marks our 26th year of book. LATINA Style Magazine is considered the most influential publication achieving the modern woman that is hispanic.

Launched in 1998, the LATINA Style company Series is considered the most effective company development program for Latina business people in the country. The Series has visited 136 urban centers with more than 38,000 ladies taking part in this program. The Series emphasis is with in producing a great company foundation which will allow Latinas to just simply take their company to your level that is next.

To highlight, promote and bring recognition into the expert Latinas in business America also to give a reference that is valuable for Latinas.

Since 2004 the nationwide LATINA Symposium is really an one-day event that takes put on September in Washington, DC. Latinas from coastline to coast convene to address probably the most issue that is pressing their day-to-day lives. The highlight of this National LATINA Symposium may be the Distinguished Military Service Awards Luncheon honoring Latinas serving within the Armed Forces.

вЂњIt has truly been the greatest honor of my lifeвЂќ, indicated Congresswoman Ileana Ros вЂ“ Lehtinen

LATINA Style Company Series вЂ“ San Antonio, TX *TBD

March 31, 2020

by Maru Gallegos

2020 marks our year that is 26th of. LATINA Style Magazine is considered the most influential publication achieving the modern woman that is hispanic. LATINA Style broke ground that is new 1994 by introducing the initial nationwide mag focused on the needs and issues associated with the modern Latina professional working girl in addition to Latina company owner in the us. With a nationwide blood circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000, LATINA Style reaches both the seasoned professional as well as the young Latina going into the workforce for the time that is first. The culturally delicate editorial environment we offer showcases Latina achievements in every areas, including company, technology, civic affairs, training, activity, recreations, and also the arts. We also provide technology recommendations and reviews, entertainment reviews, travel suggestions, investment guidance, beauty guidelines, refreshments dishes, automotive updates, and job adviceвЂ”in summary, all the items that impact the caliber of life.

