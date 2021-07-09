Submit an application for a money transportation officer licence. a money transit safety officer holds money, bullion, jewelry or valuables.

You’ll want to hold a present licence to try this task. To be licensed, you need to:

In the event that you carry a tool while working, you need to additionally submit an application for a tools licence. You will want to connect with the Queensland Police provider.

Eligibility

To qualify for a licence, you need to:

You’re not entitled to a licence for those who have been convicted of a disqualifying offense in the last decade, the place where a conviction ended up being recorded

You have to additionally inform us if you’ve been discovered accountable of a disqualifying offense in days gone by 5 years, in which a conviction had not been recorded (this really is called an вЂunrecorded choosing of guiltвЂ™). We might ask you for more info if you are a suitable person to hold a licence so we can assess.

Lodgement

Recognition

Whenever you lodge the proper execution, it is important to connect 100 points of formal recognition. These papers should be either initial (if lodged during the countertop) or certified copies.

Your recognition must include a minumum of one associated with the after five papers:

You might also need certainly to add a number of the documents that are following compensate your 100 points:

You will have to spend specific charges whenever you lodge the job. These generally include:

Fingerprinting

For legal reasons, the authorities want to fingerprint all protection providers. We shall contact you once you lodge the job kind to spell out what you should do.

Criminal background check

To verify your suitability, we are going to submit the job for a criminal record check. This is thorough and may even be time intensive.

If perhaps you were created in brand new Zealand or have a brand new Zealand passport, you will need to get a duplicate of one’s criminal record or a page showing you have got no criminal background from New Zealand. To learn more, go to the brand New Zealand Ministry of Justice internet site.

You donвЂ™t have actually to pay for any costs to have a New Zealand history check that is criminal. We are able to just accept documents that are original within a month associated with the date you send out them to us. Take note it takes 20 business days to process an require a New Zealand history check that is criminal.

Processing time

The processing time is four to six days. This could easily simply take much longer when you yourself have maybe not provided us because of the everything we truly need or perhaps you have never compensated the perfect costs.

Refunds

Based on your circumstances, you are eligible for a refund that is partial:

Training

You have to do your training via a training organisation that is registered. Utilize the My Skills web site to get an exercise provider.

Complete course list

Working out package for money transportation officers underneath the protection services Act , was updated and replaces the training package, that may not any longer be accepted.

Your training must consist of all 14 modules through the Certificate II in Security Operations, plus 3 elective units (placed in bold) from Certificate III in safety Operations given below.

This training also needs to be finished if you’re signing up to include the money in transportation function to a current protection provider licence.

Limited licences

You are able to make an application for a limited licence. This may enable you to complete your training while you work, so long as youвЂ™re supervised by a completely certified provider regarding the licence class that is same.

A licence that is restricted can last for a phrase appropriate link of 6 months. Before this right time expires, you need to: