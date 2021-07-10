Bringing single professional Catholics together, in an environment that is christian of, through social, recreational, athletic, cultural, charitable, and spiritual activities.

Catholic Alumni Club of Pittsburgh

About us / whom we are

The Catholic Alumni Club is Pittsburgh’s leading occasions company for solitary expert Catholics. CAC can be your gateway to meet up people, make new friends, and enjoy g d times with other people who share your faith, values, and passions.

Were single professional Catholics who are free to marry into the Catholic Church and over 21 years old.

We originate from numerous walks of life, and from all over Pittsburgh’s tri-state area. But we do share a common faith and similar values, as we gather together in relationship, enjoying each other people’ business and also the activities our company is engaged in.

Our Events / just What we do

CAC of Pittsburgh provides a wide range of fun, exciting, and fulfilling activities. We have one thing for everyone!

A way that is g d get started go to our Meetup site, sign up, and participate in!

Heres a sampling of our activities

Social, Cultural, and Recreational events, such as for example Pleased hours, dances, movies, miniature golf, Pirates games, museum, Science Center, ice skating. Musicals, concerts, theater, plays, tours. Hiking, cycling, bowling, canoeing.

Community provider volunteer possibilities with youth, elderly, fundraising, etc.

Spirituality. Events of spiritual enrichment. Month-to-month Mass.

Weekly Volleyball. Friendly, competitive-oriented play every week. A way to develop and enhance volleyball skills! more details

Picnics, including our popular sports that are annual.

Our annual Christmas time Party is a festive evening of dining, dancing, and celebrating the break period among friends.

Our Sports that is annual Mixer CAC’s Softball League and Tennis League seasons. Meet your coach and teammates. Not just a league player? Many people are welcome to these events that are popular!

Trips and getaways consist of our club’s annual Camping and Fall sunday Trips, as well as CAC International’s Annual Convention/Vacation and their Regional Weekends. Go places, do fun things, and luxuriate in company that is g d.

We also host a Softball League and a Tennis League. More info

We welcome you, being a solitary Catholic, to attend any Club events before joining our membership. And we invite one to bring your single friends, t ! Our activities are open to all singles 21 and over.

More about us

Created in 1966, CAC of Pittsburgh is associated with Catholic Alumni Clubs Overseas, a community of clubs located throughout the united states of america. CAC is a not-for-profit organization operate completely by volunteers. We’ve a history that is rich where a large number of people over time have established enduring friendships, relationships, and marriages.

Great things about Membership

As a person in CAC of Pittsburgh you will get

A registration to the newsletter Points that is monthly of, which supplies information on the thirty days’s events as well as other club information of great interest.

The use of this site to test information on future events, keep in touch with the board and other members, and more.

A membership to the email alerts, notifying people of occasion updates, including gatherings that are impromptu.

Reduced admission prices for events.

Most importantly, opportunities to satisfy, socialize with, and establish friendships along with other solitary Catholics with similar values, at enjoyable, interesting, and fulfilling tasks.

Complete users additionally receive

The privilege to vote within the election that is annual of.

The chance to go to CAC International Annual Vacation/Convention and Regional Weekends at prominent places in united states.

How exactly to Join

To participate CAC of Pittsburgh, merely

Follow this link to start our application form in PDF structure.

Print the form and fill it away by hand.

Mail the form as directed.

Just as we get your finished application and your check, you can begin realizing the total great things about CAC account!

Membership Requirements

Being a member of CAC, you might be assured that all members that are fellow

single and free to marry into the Catholic Church,

and 21+ years,

since these are requirements for account.

Though CAC had been initially founded to bring together solitary Catholic college graduates (ergo the phrase “Alumni”), over time focus has shifted far from the academic requirement, and much more toward bringing all Catholic singles together.

The corporation’s charter has remained exactly the same throughout its history, therefore we offer three account classes

Full membership single Catholic college graduates (including two-year degrees) and registered nurses.

Associate account other solitary Catholics.

Subscriber non-Catholic singles.

Team Sports

CAC of Pittsburgh is noted because of its team sports. We host softball and tennis leagues from to August april. Furthermore, we play pick-up volleyball weekly, year-round.

All three have the same main mission that all of us have fun! Singles of all of the known levels of cap ability ought to engage and participate in on most of the fun and friendship.

Softball and Tennis Leagues include playoffs plus an end-of-season picnic with honors.

Weekly Open-play Volleyball

Join us Tuesdays 6 30 to 8 30 p.m. at Pittsburgh Classical Academy (mid-September to May), and Wednesdays 6 45 to dusk at Schenley Park near Oval (June to August), for friendly, rules-oriented open-play (pickup).

Softball League

Co-ed slow-pitch. Sundays, April through August, at Blawnox Community Park.

Tennis League

All doubles format, all ability levels. Mondays beginning at 7 30 p.m., at M re Park in Br kline.

More Sports.

Along with our team sports, we additionally engage in ski trips, canoeing, miniature golf, hiking, biking, and much more.

Board of Directors

The CAC Board of Directors meets month-to-month, often the week that is first of thirty days. The Board guides the way regarding the Club, and comprises of three committees that are major

Play a role that is active the organization.

You are encouraged by us to obtain involved. Organize an event that you are interested in having. Tell us of one’s interest by speaking with a meeting leader or board member at a meeting. Or just recommend an event, which we also encourage. We’re always trying to find brand new a few ideas.

Have any some ideas on increasing something in regards to the Club? Interested in leadership possibilities? We encourage our members to aid guide the course of the Club, and welcome you to definitely speak with us concerning any desire for helping down with any of the functions above or accepting a posture of leadership.