Ex-Playmate: Alex Rodriguez texted me personally for a вЂhookupвЂ™ months before proposing to Jennifer Lopez

вЂHe ended up being like being a dog that is dirtyвЂ™ ex-Playmate stated about ex-YankeeвЂ™s racy texts

Simply days before Alex Rodriguez ended up being photographed for a beach at sunset, getting down using one leg presenting Jennifer Lopez with a 16-carat diamond engagement band, he had been giving an old Playboy Playmate racy texts, begging her for вЂњnaughty videosвЂќ and a threesome together with her and an other woman, the ex-Playmate claims.

вЂњHe had been such as for instance a dog that is dirty. He appeared like a needy, horny bloke,вЂќ Zoe Gregory, 44, told the sun’s rays paper in an meeting. He is proposing to her, it is just not fair.вЂњIf he is doing this right up until the pointвЂќ

Gregory, whom lives in London, additionally advertised that the previous New York Yankees slugger sent her a photograph of their penis, complimented her on her behalf curvaceous figure and 36DD breasts and expected for names of вЂњfun girls him,вЂќ reported The Sun, which published what it said were some of the messages sent via WhatsApp for me and.

вЂњJ-Lo is amazing and she does not deserve this,вЂќ Gregory told The Sun. вЂњWhile getting willing to marry her, he had been asking me personally for intercourse videos, demanding we hook up and asking me personally to finances for it along with other girls.вЂќ

GregoryвЂ™s claims will be the 2nd time Rodriguez, 43, was accused to be unfaithful to Lopez, 49, since he plus the singer announced their engagement March 9.

Previous Oakland AвЂ™s player Jose Canseco launched a Twitter tirade against Rodriguez, their long-time baseball enemy, by claiming that A-Rod was in fact resting along with his ex-wife Jessica Canseco.

Jose Canseco called A-Rod вЂњa little bit of (expletive).вЂќ Much like Gregory, he indicated sympathy for Lopez if you are вЂњa bad girlвЂќ who’s got no idea who sheвЂ™s marrying.

Viewing World of Dance viewing J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she understand that he’s cheating on her behalf with my ex-wife Jessica bad woman she has no concept whom he is really

But Jessica Canseco vehemently denied her claim that is ex-husbandвЂ™s about and Rodriguez a couple of days later.

вЂњThose false accusations Jose is making are not real!вЂќ Jessica Canseco composed on Twitter. She had been hitched to your MLB that is former player 1999. вЂњI have actually understood Alex for several years and now havenвЂ™t also seen him for more than 5. We undoubtedly failed to rest with him.вЂќ

Jessica Canseco, a Beverly TV that is hills-based, included that this woman is вЂњfriendlyвЂќ with both Rodriguez and Lopez.

Gregory said that RodriguezвЂ™s racy texts finished after Jan. 22, about six days before he proposed to Lopez in an intimate seaside moment that has been very carefully stage-managed and clearly shot by some body except that him or Lopez.