iMyFone launches AnyTo appвЂ™s version that is new Android os and iOS users to change GPS areas anytime

GUANGDONG, Shenzhen, June 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) вЂ” iMyFone is set up as a solutions provider for iOS, Android os, Windows PC, and Mac devices. They have launched a few applications that are user-friendly and exhibit g d features. AnyTo is really a addition that is remarkable these products iMyFone has developed for longer than five years to optimize Android os unit use.

The brand new and more version that is efficient of has facilitated the alteration in location for Android users. The astoundingly positive response from iMyFoneвЂ™s 35 million users global happens to be a way to obtain energy due to their innovative team.

вЂњThere is always a need for revolutionary solutions, so we considered an easy-to-use app that can help users change their GPS location to around the globe. Because of the brand new version of AnyTo, any place and any such thing can be done for Android users also. Initially, we began the software for iOS devices, but Android os users also need this app for all games and media that are socialвЂќ expressed Dean Huang, CEO of iMyFone. вЂњWe ensure that all the features of AnyTo are simple to use and therefore are efficient for many kinds of smart devices. If you’d like to explore faraway places, play games from diverse locations, or put up interesting social media content, AnyTo is the real solution.вЂќ

PRINCIPAL FEATURES OF THE ANYTO that is NEW

Enables users to alter GPS location instantly from a single spot to another with out a hitch on all iOS / Android os products.

the consumer can conveniently prepare a route in the map, also going at a differentiated rate.

People using AnyTo have reported that it’s the best answer to manage location-restricted applications such as for instance Virtual Reality games, social media marketing, etc.

iMyFone brings AnyTo for iPhone and Android os users to alter their location in order to share social media articles about amazing places. Sometimes we might not want become tracked for real location. AnyTo makes it easier to fake the location that is current seek privacy. No body expected that adding adventure to life with just a location-changing application could be so sm th and quick.

AnyTo is very great for dating apps that work with the place feature.

Some apps offer their solutions for very locations that are few and AnyTo can make such a thing possible.

Making travel plans and finding the channels method ahead than achieving the location has become pretty simple with AnyTo.

The personalized rate features enable an individual to handle routes based on speed, either by f t or on a certain automobile.

The stops button in AnyTo app helps a user to keep going at any right time along the route.

This app is helpful as anyone can save yourself the routing history and make use of it any time by re-selecting the location.

Save the past history by which you have been. You are able to re-select these places as your location or remove them!

Two available modes give you a number of choices.

The iMyFoneвЂ™s AnyTo can produce routes in the map that depict movement even when you’re sitting inside the house. This feature works fantastically for VR games. The unique element of the positioning simulator helps develop a individualized path as well as a controlled speed.

Also, there clearly was the mode that is two-point multi-point mode to deploy GPS motion with for the customized path as needed. The multi-point mode enables the user to control a navigation path for 2 various locations simultaneously.

About iMyFone

iMyFone may be the center of quality and inspiration for producing apps that can work amazingly for daily issues of iOS & Android os devices. The team at iMyFone additionally aims to facilitate Windows PC and Mac use through well-developed applications.

