Observe how much you might conserve by looking at us in place of bank cards

Observe how much you can save yourself by looking at us rather than bank cards, payday advances and doorsteps loan providers.

Whether you are not used to Unify Credit Union or perhaps a long-standing user, we offer loans that work for you which help one to take close control of one’s funds – you are able to even apply online .

We now have a few various loan products accessible to users:

The Starter Loan is ideal for those who are a new comer to Unify but they are seeking to borrow but haven’t yet founded any cost savings.

The most for the loan that is first ВЈ1500.00. Top-ups or applications that are subsequent an optimum of ВЈ750. Interest is charged in the balance that is reducing of loan (42.6% APR). To learn more please see the Starter Loan web web page.

The Family Loan is present to those who receive Child Benefit and seeking to borrow an amount that is small build cost cost cost savings for future years.

The most Family Loan is ВЈ750.00 and you also might top-up after you have paid back 50% of the loan balance. The Family Loan can be acquired to members that are new current people that do maybe perhaps perhaps not have a Unify Loan. Interest is charged from the balance that is reducing of loan (42.6% APR). To find out more please see the Family Loan web page.

The Workplace Loan can be acquired to workers whom work with certainly one of our Workplace Partners as they are trying to borrow up to ВЈ2000.

The most available from the Workplace Loan is ВЈ2000 per application. You may top-up the mortgage when 35% regarding the loan stability is paid back. Interest is charged in the balance that is reducing of loan (34.5% APR).For additional information please see the Workplace Loan web web page.

The Saver Loan is available to users who’ve been saving regularly and regularly for at the least a couple of months. The most you can easily borrow is three times the total amount you have got conserved in your account.

You may additionally go on to the Saver Loan product when you’ve got developed cost cost savings when you have already been repaying a Starter Loan, terms apply. Interest is charged in the balance that is reducing of loan (34.5%) to learn more please see the Saver Loan page.

The Loyalty Loan works for current long-standing people, who’ve built significant cost cost cost savings more than a basis that is regular have actually lent and consistently repaid loans.

We desire to reward our members that are loyal and that’s why you are able to borrow as much as 4 times the actual quantity of your cost savings. Interest is charged in the balance that is reducing of loan (19.6% APR for loans under ВЈ3000 / 12.7% APR for loans above ВЈ3000).For additional information in regards to the commitment Loan please see the underside 50 % of the Saver Loan page.

The Premier Loan is ideal for folks who are working and now have a exceptional credit history seeking to borrow as much as ВЈ3000.

The Secure Loan is available to present users of Unify. You might borrow as much as the quantity you’ve got conserved. The mortgage stability cannot meet or exceed the cost cost cost savings stability.

please be aware that most loans are at the mercy of our basic conditions, as set call at our Loan Policy.

SIGNIFICANT – with a loan if you are in a debt management plan , subject of a Debt Relief Order , IVA or bankruptcy or not currently up to date with household bills we are unlikely to be able to provide you.

Financial obligation advice can be had, totally free, from STEPCHANGE , DEBT INFORMATION FOUNDATION or your local RESIDENTS ADVICE .

Complimentary and impartial cash advice are available through the Money information provider .

