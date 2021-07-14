WeвЂ™re right right here to obtain probably the most from DigniFi. Observe how it works and acquire answers, below.

About My DigniFi Funding

so what can I prefer it on?

clients may use DigniFi ExpressWay in every certain aspects of the dealership. Below are a few types of what you could utilize ExpressWay for: fix funding, collision repairs, deductibles, prepaid maintenance packages, extended warranties, accessories, wheels, lift kits, new/used cars, and advance loan choices. DigniFi ExpressWay customers can work with a money advance as high as $2,000 for such a thing including a advance payment, negative equity, trade-in support, or any acquisitions they canвЂ™t make with an ExpressWay card.

just How will my dealer or service center understand IвЂ™m authorized for DigniFi funding?

TheyвЂ™re notified via email as soon as youвЂ™re approved if youвЂ™re working with a dealership or service center that offers DigniFi.

just How will the shop research my account?

Just pose a question to your dealership to appear your account up utilizing the contact number related to your account.

just exactly What interest fees can I spend on financing through DigniFi?

YouвЂ™ll be charged interest predicated on your credit rating. Prices cover anything from 9.99per cent to 36.00% APR. It is unique every single client.

just exactly What do i must do in order to be eligible for no interest?

DigniFi ExpressWay customers: Our 6-month deferred interest promotional offer is available on all approved purchases of $350 or maybe more utilizing the DigniFi ExpressWay card. No interest is likely to be charged from the purchase that is promotional you spend the promotional purchase quantity in complete within six months. Unless you, interest will soon be charged in the promotional invest in the acquisition date. Minimal payment that is monthly needed. The desired minimum monthly premiums may well not pay back the marketing purchase because of the finish associated with period that is promotional. Account needs to be current and open to qualify for this offer.

b. Installment Loan customers: you might get 90-days interest waived with an installment loan. Interest is likely to be charged for your requirements from account opening in the event that full loan amount is maybe maybe not compensated within 3 months. At least payment per month is required. Extra major payments will likely to be expected to spend from the loan quantity prior to the advertising expires. Interest will undoubtedly be waived in the event that you make your entire scheduled payments on time and spend down your loan in complete within 3 months.

Can I go print and save your self my e-loan papers after they are signed by me? Yes! ItвЂ™s important to help keep a duplicate of one’s loan documents for the records. The reality in Lending Act (TILA) disclosure could be printed or emailed for your requirements before you decide to electronically sign your paperless loan papers. Once you signal the mortgage papers, a duplicate of those would be emailed for your requirements. You may want to review your write-ups if you want whenever you log to your online client account.

Managing My DigniFi Re Payments

how do i get information regarding my account?

Merely go to and sign into the account along with your password to produce re payments, review your contract, submit an application for brand new funding, and much more.

How can I reset my password?

head to and then click вЂњSign In.вЂќ Then click вЂњForgot your password?вЂќ found underneath the password field. Next, go into the current email address related to your account. A contact shall be delivered to you with reset directions.

just how can a payment is made by me to my DigniFi funding?

there are many methods to pay:

Head to and sign directly into your bank account in order to make a payment or set up recurring ACH re payments (automatic re payments that you authorize to be produced from a bank account on a typical billing cycle).

Mail a money or check order to: DigniFi, P.O. Box 205853, Dallas, TX 75320-5853.

Setup the bill that is online solution made available from your standard bank.

Phone our customer care center at 855-808-5861 and supply a bank routing and account quantity, or debit card. There was a convenience cost of $4.50 on all payments that are agent-assisted.

Do i need to re-apply each time I desire to use DigniFi funding?

YouвЂ™re all set if you are approved for a DigniFi ExpressWay card! Nevertheless, you will need to reapply if you do not use your DigniFi ExpressWay card for 6 months. If youвЂ™re authorized for the installment loan, you shall have to reapply if you’d like to utilize DigniFi once again.

As a DigniFi ExpressWay consumer, could I increase my personal line of credit?

Yes! You could request a growth during your online dashboard, and DigniFi will run your credit once again.

Can I spend down my DigniFi financing at any moment? Yes, you are able to pay your loan off at any right time with no prepayment penalty.

