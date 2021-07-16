BGC PartnersвЂ™ Newmark Grubb Knight Frank to Acquire Computerized Facility Integration, LLC

BGC Partners, Inc.

(NASDAQ BGCP) (вЂњBGC Partners,вЂќ вЂњBGC,вЂќ or вЂњthe CompanyвЂќ), a respected worldwide brokerage business servicing the financial and real estate markets, today announced it has entered into an agreement to get Computerized Facility Integration, LLC (вЂњCFIвЂќ). CFI is really a leading estate that is real consulting and systems integration firm that manages over three billion square legs globally for Fortune 500 organizations, owner-occupiers, federal government agencies, healthcare and degree clients. CFI provides business real estate, facilities management, and enterprise asset management information consulting and technology solutions that give billions of bucks in cost-savings for the client base for an yearly foundation. Upon close, the purchase is expected to complement and drive future growth possibilities within Newmark Grubb Knight FrankвЂ™s (вЂњNGKFвЂќ) Global Corporate Services company and within CFIвЂ™s extensive client base. Economic details for the deal were not disclosed.

вЂњThis purchase gives NGKF a definite, competitive benefit while the skill and resources to provide our consumers quick and seamless advisory services which range from operations technique to property execution,вЂќ commented Barry M. Gosin, Chief Executive Officer of NGKF. вЂњOur Global Corporate Services clients will significantly benefit from CFIвЂ™s substantial suite of data administration, technology planning, hosting and cloud computing services, and systems integration solutions, to call a few. Together, weвЂ™ll be well placed to supply results that are superior our consumers.вЂќ

CFI is really a consulting and systems integration firm working exclusively in real estate and facilities management by having a give attention to incorporated Workplace Management Systems and Enterprise resource Management.

Its headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan and CFI has workplaces in Chicago, la, ny and Frankfurt. The organization employs 140 workers and contractors and offers consulting that is end-to-end implementation, hosting, and technology help solutions to its customers, including Fortune 500 and top tier businesses across all major companies, including economic services, healthcare, insurance, retail, chemical, manufacturing, government agencies, and higher escort service Stockton education.

вЂњCFIвЂ™s exceptional strategic real-estate consulting and technology services will complement and enhance our company, representing a six-fold increase in our real estate technology and information systems,вЂќ commented Michael Ippolito, Chairman of Global business Services at NGKF. вЂњWe l k forward to combining CFIвЂ™s exhaustive repository of information with this analytics and subject matter experts to supply quantifiable and sustainable performance enhancement for company operations worldwide. Together we shall provide clients an all-encompassing strategy, integration and service delivery platform to b st global working efficiencies, optimize returns from their property infrastructure opportunities, and ultimately drive value with their bottom line.вЂќ

вЂњIвЂ™m confident our employees and customers will gain greatly from being section of NGKF, which regularly attracts top talent, offers a vast spectral range of property solutions and resources, and contains earned a fantastic industry reputation,вЂќ stated Robert Verdun, President and Founder of Computerized Facility Integration, LLC. вЂњWe anticipate leveraging the very best of both firms to better serve our clients and deliver superior world-class services.вЂќAbout Computerized Facility Integration, LLCFor more than 25 years, CFI is enabling estate that is real and tenant consumers to meet and over come the challenges linked to the asset and facility lifecycle. In addition, CFI has advised on and business that is implemented enhancement and supporting technology solutions required to help customers develop and realize their strategic eyesight. CFIвЂ™s proven processes support companies by improving efficiency while reducing the total price of genuine property occupancy. CFI Consultants have deep experience that is global all facets of the strategic asset planning procedure, including visioning, facilities organization redesign, process re-engineering, outsourcing, benchmarking, total cost of ownership analytics and portfolio-wide master planning and restructuring.

About Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Newmark Grubb Knight Frank is among the worldвЂ™s leading commercial real estate advisory businesses. As well as London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NGKFвЂ™s 12,000 experts operate from significantly more than 330 offices in founded and property that is emerging on six continents.

With origins dating back in to 1929, NGKFвЂ™s strong foundation causes it to be probably one of the most trusted names in commercial real-estate. NGKFвЂ™s full-service platform comprises BGCвЂ™s real estate solutions segment, providing commercial real estate renters, landlords, investors and designers a wide range of services including renting; capital markets services, including investment sales, debt placement, appraisal, and valuation solutions; commercial mortgage brokerage solutions; also corporate advisory services, consulting, project and development administration, and home and corporate facilities administration solutions. For further information, visit ngkf .

NGKF is just a element of BGC Partners, Inc., a respected global brokerage business servicing the economic and real estate markets. BGCвЂ™s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ BGCP). BGC also has a bond that is outstanding of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade regarding the nyc Stock Exchange under the expression (NYSE BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and leader Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit bgcpartners .

About BGC Partners, Inc.BGC Partners is a leading worldwide brokerage company servicing the financial and areas. Products include fixed income securities, interest swaps, foreign currency, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commercial real estate, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC additionally supplies a number of solutions, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information, along with other back-office services to a broad range of monetary and non-financial institutions. Through its BGC Trader and BGC Market Data brands, BGC provides technology that is financial, market data, and analytics related to many financial instruments and markets. BGC is the majority-owner of GFI Group Inc. (OTC GFIG), an intermediary that is leading provider of trading technologies and support services to your international OTC and listed markets. Through the Newmark Grubb Knight Frank brand name, BGC delivers a wide range of commercial estate that is real, including leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and monetary services, consulting, task and development management, and property and facilities administration. BGCвЂ™s customers include many of the worldвЂ™s largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, homeowners, real-estate designers, and investment businesses.

BGCвЂ™s stock that is common on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker icon (NASDAQ BGCP). BGC also has a bond that is outstanding of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade in the New York Stock market beneath the sign (NYSE BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit bgcpartners . BGC, BGC Trader, Newmark, Grubb & Ellis, and Grubb are trademarks and service markings of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is just a solution mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Trayport is a trademark or subscribed trademark of Trayport Limited and/or its affiliates. FENICS and FENICS are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fenics computer Software Inc. and/or its affiliates.