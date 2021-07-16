Christianmingle app that is mobile. U.S. on line site that is dating app use 2017, by site

Acclaimed author Mandy Hale to talk about her journey that is dating and relationship advice to Christian munity as you go along

L . A ., Oct. 15, 2013 /Christian Newswire/ — ChristianMingle., the greatest and quickest growing munity that is online Christian singles, today announced a partnership with Mandy Hale, internationally-known blogger and composer of “The Single girl: Life, like, & a Dash of Sass.” ChristianMingle and Hale are collaborating to document Hale’s experiences on ChristianMingle. as she takes her first shot at on line dating.

Hale empowers women that are single commemorate their singlehood and be satisfied with absolutely nothing not as much as the most effective through her message, which reaches almost one million females around the world each and every day. Now, the tables will turn as Hale pursues her very own Christ-centered relationship by joining ChristianMingle..

” As being a faith-driven, solitary woman, it really is my passion to encourage singles to call home bold, courageous life,” said Hale. “Much of the journey is mostly about having self- self- confidence in Jesus’s plan, thus I’m wanting to share my philosophies on life and love using the Christian munity when I experience internet dating the very first time on ChristianMingle..”

The Single Woman throughout her journey, Hale will share her online dating adventures with fans on her website. She will additionally be a showcased bi-weekly contributor on the newly re-launched Believe., delivering exclusive content predicated on love, dating and relationships towards the Christian munity. Visitors could have a chance to engage Hale by asking her concerns and tilting on her behalf as a trusted sounding board. Along with supplying content, Hale is taking part in “National Pray It Forward” month, a movement Believe. launched to create Christians together through prayer on line. Individuals are motivated to publish prayers through trust.’s Pray It Forward feature and through personal media that are social with the hashtag prayitforward and tagging Believe.

” Our partnership with Mandy reflects our want to offer ChristianMingle users with use of influencers and resources to help them within their journey to get Jesus’s match for them,” said Ashley Reccord, munity manager at ChristianMingle. “Her faithful lifestyle and take that is humorous receiving love, combined with her background and experience will resonate well with this munity.”

For more information on National Pray It Forward month, see . To learn more about The Single lady partnership as well as media inquiries, please contact Mira Yellin, For extra information concerning the ChristianMingle munities, please visit

About ChristianMingleChristianMingleis the biggest and quickest growing munity that is online Christian singles. In addition, ChristianMingle is an integral part of Gospel Media planetromeo beta Group, a leading community of on the web Christian resources which can be additionally prised of trust. , an inspirational lifestyle that is faith-based made to provide the Christian munity which help Christians build and live the life span Jesus meant, Faith., DailyBibleVerse. and ChristianCards.net.

About Mandy Hale, “The Single Woman” Blogger and composer of “The Single girl: Life, adore, & a Dash of Sass,” Mandy Hale is affectionately understood round the global globe as “The Single girl.” With a heart to inspire solitary females to reside their utmost life and to never ever, ever settle, Mandy advices and inspires singles every where along with her straight-talking, witty, and frequently take that is wildly humorous life and love. Mandy’s message reaches almost one million individuals around the globe every through her blog, Twitter, and Facebook day.

Which associated with the dating that is following and apps would you utilize?

A Single is needed by you account fully for limitless access.

Full access to 1m data

Incl. supply references

Open to down load in PNG, PDF, XLS format

Usage of this and all sorts of other data on 80,000 topics from

$468 / 12 Months $708 / 12 Months

Show sources information Show publisher information

April 21 to 25, 2017

18 years and older

Social Networking & User-Generated Information

Tinder MAU individual ratio within the U.S. 2021, by sex

Social Networking & User-Generated Information

Bumble MAU individual ratio within the U.S. 2021, by sex

Social Media Marketing & User-Generated Information

The Match Group: quarterly premium member count 2014-2020

Social Media Marketing & User-Generated Information

U.S. smartphone dating app users 2019-2023

It is possible to just install this statistic as reasonably limited individual.

As reasonably limited individual you obtain use of the detailed source sources and back ground details about this statistic.

As reasonably limited user you can get use of history information and factual statements about the production of the statistic.

The moment this statistic is updated, you will straight away be notified via email.

. and also make my research life easier.

You may need at the very least a solitary Account to use this particular feature.

Enter in seconds and access exclusive features.

Complete access:To this and over 1 million datasets that are additional

Save your Time:Downloads allow integration along with your task

Valid information:Access to all sources and back ground information

$39 per month(billed yearly)

This particular feature is restricted to the solutions that are corporate. Please e mail us to get going with full usage of dossiers, forecasts, studies and data that are international.