Could Tencent Topple Momo as the “Tinder of China”?

The tech that is chinese has revealed three brand new dating apps in the last couple of months.

Leo is really a technology and customer goods professional that has covered the crossroads of Wall Street and Silicon Valley since 2012. Their wheelhouse includes cloud, IoT, analytics, telecom, and video video gaming associated organizations. Follow him on Twitter for more updates!

Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) guidelines China’s mobile messaging market with WeChat, which serves 1.15 billion month-to-month active users (MAUs). Its ecosystem of more than a million “mini programs” allows users to shop, purchase meals, play games, hail trips, make re re payments, and much more — all without ever making the application.

Meanwhile, Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) could be the online that is top platform in Asia. Its namesake software began as a social network application|networking that is social, but gradually evolved into a platform for online dating sites and real time videos.

Momo’s smaller software, Tantan, is actually A chinese clone of match Group’s Tinder. Momo’s core software had 114.1 million MAUs last quarter, and 13.4 million of them purchased gifts that are virtual enrolled in premium online dating services on Momo and Tantan.

Image supply: Getty Photos.

Those two businesses generally speaking are not considered rivals, but Tencent recently established three torpedoes at Momo: an anonymous movie dating app called Maohu (“Catcall”), a Tinder-like application called Qingliao (“Light Chat”), and a reboot of the Pengyou (“Friends”) app as a myspace and facebook having a dating feature that is opt-in.

What’s Tencent up to?

WeChat’s MAUs grew 6% yearly final quarter, but it is just a matter of the time before this ubiquitous “super application” runs away from space to develop in Asia. Meanwhile, Gen Z-oriented competitors like ByteDance’s TikTok and Bilibili are attracting more youthful users, while WeChat seems shackled to its reputation being a software for older users.

A study that is recent research firm Jiguang discovered that simply 15% of Chinese users created after 2000 posted day-to-day updates on WeChat, compared to 57% of users created into the 1960s. That is much like the generation gap between Twitter and Instagram in Western markets, where moms and dads saturated the former and sent teens scurrying toward the latter. WeChat is also commonly considered a “work software,” since supervisors utilize it to keep monitoring of their workers.

In other words, Tencent requires brand brand new how to achieve more youthful users, and Momo’s streak of double-digit income development suggests that online dating sites is still a fertile market.

Meet Maohu, Qingliao, and Pengyou

Maohu, which established on the summer time, lets users chat anonymously with strangers while donning electronic masks. Male users can wear the mask for at the most 5 minutes, while feminine users can wear a mask indefinitely. When a person removes his / her mask, beauty filters are used immediately to your real time video clip.

Qingliao, that has been introduced in belated November, resembles Momo’s Tantan and Match’s Tinder, but does not follow the swiping mechanic of the two apps. Rather, it just provides two alternatives regarding the right part of escort service in san antonio texas every profile — anyone to “like” it, and another to dismiss it.

Its primary web page shows a carousel of possible matches, and users can scroll down seriously to see information that is additional an individual’s career, academic back ground, hobbies, location, and social networking postings. The matches are refreshed every 18 hours. The software happens to be being tested for a basis that is invite-only.

Image source: Getty Graphics.

Pengyou, that was relaunched in mid-December, is definitely an updated form of a mature social network software that ended up being discontinued in 2017. This new application resembles Instagram featuring its principal feed of solitary photos, nonetheless it splits its feed into three groups — friends, peers, and folks whom inhabit the exact same town.

Users want to validate their identities with individual qualifications, and additionally they can opt-in for dating matches. This slight approach is comparable to Twitter’s opt-in strategy with Facebook Dating. Like Qingliao, Pengyou continues to be being tested for a basis that is invite-only.

Should Momo be concerned?

Tencent plainly wants to leverage the effectiveness of its WeChat and QQ ecosystems to get fresh footholds into the online market that is dating. This may be bad news for Momo, which struggled with decelerating development in MAUs and revenue within the previous 12 months: