Try 6 Best apps to full cover up Photo and Videos on iPhone , iPad 2021 List

Do you want to hide your private pictures and videos on your own iPhone and iPad ? In this article, you can view a listing of 6 photo vault app that is best or photo video hider apps that let you effortlessly conceal your private photos and videos on iPhone and iPad.

If you would like hide photos and videos in a highly protected key app on your own iOS products, this short article may be very helpful for you.

Although, there are numerous picture and video vault apps available on App Store for iPhone and iPad, Р’ but weвЂ™ve listed only some very useful and photo that is secure video hiding apps for your iPhone and iPad.

You’ll select some of these photo-video vault apps to protect your private photos and videos from othersвЂ™ eyes.

Most Readily Useful Vault Apps To Full Cover Up Photos & Videos

1. Personal Photo Vault Pro вЂ“ picture & Video Hider ( iPhone iPad that is + :-

This is certainly one of the best and photo that is popular apps for iPhone and iPad. By using Private Photo Vault Pro software, it is possible to protect your unique photos & videos by pin lock, pattern or dot lock on your own iPhone and iPad.

This app has lots of useful features such as for example photo administration, import or export from photo app, wireless photo transfer, movie playback support and personal web browser. You may also download photos directly to the software.

2. Movie Safe вЂ“ Hide Photos, Videos, Cloud, & Streaming ( iPhone iPad that is + :-

Video secure software is one of the most readily useful and photo that is secure vault apps for iPhone and iPad. By using this app you’ll secure your picture video that is unique gesture-based вЂPhoto Password or multiple keypads.

With Video secure app, you’ll create a Password safeguarded storage space for just about any image and video. You are able to create files and sub-folders for better organising of pictures & videos, you could animate GIFs.

It’s extremely beautiful and intuitive user interface, you can import photos and videos via USB and and iTunes File sharing features so you can easily use this app to protect your photos and videos on your iOS devices.

3. Personal Photo Album Pro : Easily Hide Photos & Videos In Album( iPhone + iPad ) :-

With the help of this software it is possible to import photos that are unlimited videos in private albums on iPhone and iPad.

Photo Album Pro app has a few amazing features such as for instance option to hide or display your saved photos in photos import picker, sort or move the photos by a simple drag and fall gesture, you are able to set PIN at App launch, create password for personal records, and hidden personal records.

The app contains numerous features including privacy that is customizable, photo modifying features, more than 12 change designs in animated slideshows and much more. You may also share, backup and restore your pictures and videos.

4. Vault Keep your files concealed ( iPhone iPad that is + :-

With the help of Vault app, it is possible to protect your pictures and videos in your iPad and iPhone. This application has a lot of helpful and amazing features such as for example password is https://datingmentor.org/squirt-review/ need whenever you access photos & video privacy, support Dot Lock, fast iTunes file sharing sync, fast search features, type files by date/type/size or name, high-efficient file manager and much more.

5. Fake Calculator вЂ“ photo & movie hider secret calculator software ( iPhone + iPad ) :-

By using this app it is possible to conceal your pictures and videos behind a calculator. Fake calculator application is among the photo vault apps that are best for iPhone and iPad to hide photos and videos.

This application has its own features that are useful as secret passcode is required when you access pictures & videos.

You’ll be able to utilize this application as being a normal calculator app but when you enter a specific password, you’ll access your concealed record.

You can export files to digital camera roll & computer, it supports photo that is multiple video platforms etc. You could sort files by date, kind, size and title on your own iOS products.

6. Picture Vault Keep Lock Photos ( iPhone iPad that is + :-

With the help of Photo Vault Keep Lock Photos application, you’ll secure and handle your private photos & videos, vocals recordings, records and other files quickly on your iPhone and iPad.

This software has amazing and helpful features such as handled multiple folders at a time, conceal files, you are able to produce audio files from recorder or computer, support watching a few file platforms, help Pinch and double faucet to zoom and much more.

You can even lock any category or individual with passwords on your iPad and iPhone. This app would be very useful for your iOS device if you are looking for a free photo vault app to hide your private photos.