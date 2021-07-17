BGCвЂ™s Newmark Grubb Knight Frank (NGKF) To Get Cornish & Carey Commercial, Northern CaliforniaвЂ™s Premier Commercial Real Estate Company

One of North AmericaвЂ™s Largest Regional Commercial Real Estate Firms To become listed on the NGKF Family As Newmark Cornish & Carey

Nyc (January 21, 2014) вЂ“ Newmark Grubb Knight Frank (вЂњNGKFвЂќ or вЂњNewmarkвЂќ), among the biggest commercial estate that is real organizations within the U.S., and element of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ BGCP) (вЂњBGC PartnersвЂќ or вЂњBGCвЂќ), announced today BGCвЂ™s agreement to acquire Cornish & Carey Commercial (вЂњCornish & CareyвЂќ). With approximately $135 million in profits in 2012 and over 275 agents, Cornish & Carey escort girls Port St. Lucie FL is Northern CaliforniaвЂ™s preeminent full-service commercial real estate business. Economic details regarding the deal are not disclosed. BGC expects the deal is going to be accretive upon closing immediately. The transaction is expected become completed by the middle of 2014.

Cornish & Carey was the principal force in Northern California and Silicon Valley real estate since 1935, and somewhat bolstered its place on the market when it partnered with NGKF this year

NGKF CEO Barry M. Gosin said, вЂњOur partnership with Cornish & Carey happens to be tremendously effective. We’ve got an even greater capacity to provide consumers into the important Northern California market the complete array of NGKFвЂ™s services site that is including, leasing advisory, facilities administration, property management, task management, investment sales, international corporate solutions, and valuation amongst others. a main motorist of NGKFвЂ™s growth is acquiring dazzling talent in key areas. Cornish & CareyвЂ™s commitment to serving consumers, as well as its culture and gratification, align completely with NGKFвЂ™s client-centric service and growth model.вЂќ

Cornish & Carey Commercial President and CEO Chuck Seufferlein, one of the most respected figures in CaliforniaвЂ™s commercial realtor industry, has been known as President of NGKFвЂ™s Western Region. Scott Carey, carrying on the family that is firmвЂ™s, remains Chairman and General Counsel.

Mr. Seufferlein said, вЂњCornish & Carey is a trusted title among choice makers in technology, life sciences, finance along with other sectors in Northern California and Silicon Valley. As Newmark Cornish & Carey, our consumers will gain extremely from the exemplary breadth of services that NGKF offers globally.вЂќ

вЂњThis is an time that is exciting our firm, our consumers and our brokers,вЂќ Mr. Seufferlein included. вЂњCornish & Carey originally partnered with NGKF because we recognized the value in joining forces having a firm who has built both a principal ny existence and considerable international reach. Our effective partnership with NGKF, BGCвЂ™s balance that is strong, and BGCвЂ™s and NGKFвЂ™s outstanding relationships with top-tier corporations and financial institutions, are compelling reasons to join together. The resources to take a position and grow, along with the unparalleled expertise and opportunity that exists across NGKF, BGC and its affiliated companies, are unrivaled on the market.вЂќ

Mr. Gosin added, вЂњCoupled with NGKFвЂ™s strong Southern Ca presence, this union solidifies our ability to offer an unequaled scope of services through the entire state and underscores our commitment to supplying exemplary resources towards the commercial housing market shore to coast.вЂќ

Newmark Cornish & Carey offices are found in Emeryville, Hayward, Marin, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, san francisco bay area, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa and Walnut Creek. Its full selection of services includes tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, finance, global corporate services, and home and facilities administration, complementing NGKFвЂ™s outstanding global services business plus the unparalleled capital areas abilities through BGCвЂ™s relationships with Cantor Fitzgerald and Cantor Commercial property (CCRE).

