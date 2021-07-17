Right Here goes my and ranking that is personal of posing for PB mag

1. Teri Polo

Teri Polo was created in Dover, Delaware, to Jane (Gentry) and Vincent Polo, a systems that are stereo. Her ancestry includes Italian (from her paternal grandfather), German, and English. She’s got two brothers, Mike and Steve. Polo learned ballet for twelve years and had been a dancer when it comes to Delaware .

2005 – Vol. 52, Iss. 2, pg february. 118-127, Cover & pictorial by Stephen Wayda, “Meet Teri Polo”. (Comprehensive nudity that is frontal

2. Lisa Rinna

Lisa Deanna Rinna came to be on July 11, 1963 in Newport Beach, Ca & raised in Medford, Oregon. Lisa was created to Lois Rinna & Frank Rinna, she’s got an adult half-sister: Nancy Rinna. Being an actress, this woman is most commonly known for her functions as Billie Reed regarding the NBC soap that is daytime, Р”РЅ&.

October 1998 – Vol. 45, Iss. 9, pg. 128 – 137 Cover & pictorial by Alberto Tolot, “Melrose Mom” (Comprehensive frontal & expecting nudity) May 2009 – Vol. 56, Iss. 5, pg. 82-89, Cover & pictorial by Deborah Anderson, “Loving Lisa” (Comprehensive nudity that is frontal

3. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Dee Lohan was created in new york, on 2 1986, to Dina Lohan and Michael Lohan july. She started her job at age three being a Ford model, and in addition made appearances in over sixty tv commercials, including spots when it comes to Gap, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, and Jell-O (other Bill Cosby). Lohan .

January 2012 – Vol. 59, Iss. 1, pg. 68, 72, by Cover & pictorial by Christopher Tennant, “Lindsay Reborn” (Topless, rear nudity)

4. Elizabeth Gracen

Elizabeth Gracen found its way to new york from the tiny city in Arkansas per year after traveling the whole world as skip America 1982. She utilized her scholarship reward money to review acting at HB Studios and photography in the New class. She later relocated to Los Angeles where she’s got worked as an actress for .

Might 1992 – Vol. 39, Iss. 5, pg. 70-77, Cover & pictorial by Richard Fegley, “There She Is . ” (complete frontal nudity) February 1998 – Vol. 45, Iss. 5, pg. 130-137, Pictorial by Richard Fegley, “Amazing Gracen” (Comprehensive nudity that is frontal

5. Kristy Swanson

Kristy Swanson came to be on December 19, 1969 in Mission Viejo, Ca, United States Of America as Kristen Noel Swanson. This woman is an actress and producer, known for Р‘Р°С„С„Рё – РёСЃС‚СЂРµР±РёС‚РµР»СЊРЅРёС†Р° РІ&.

2002 – Vol. 49, Iss november. 11, pg. 126-135 Cover & pictorial by Phillip Dixon, “The Hot and Humid Kristy Swanson” (complete frontal nudity)

6. Crista Flanagan

Crista Flanagan was created on February 24, 1976 into the town that is small of Vernon, Illinois. Flanagan went Charleston SC sugar daddy about the University of Evansville in Indiana, where a Bachelors was received by her Degree in Theatre. She proved even greater whenever she was received by her Masters Degree through the University of Ca, .

August 2010 – Vol. 57, Iss. 7, pg. 90-93+96-99 Cover & pictorial by Robert Maxwell, “It really is a world that is mad (Topless, rear nudity, see-through)

7. Sherilyn Fenn

The sultry, versatile, petite (5′ 4″) beauty Sherilyn Fenn came to be Sheryl Ann Fenn in Detroit, Michigan, into a household of artists. The youngest of three kiddies, her mother, Arlene Quatro, played keyboard in stone bands, her aunt is rock-star Suzi Quatro, and her grandfather, Art Quatro, had been a .

1990 – Vol. 37, Iss. 12, pg december. 82-91 Cover & pictorial by Barry Hollywood, “Fenn-Tastic!” (Topless)

8. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron was created in Benoni, a town into the greater Johannesburg area, in Southern Africa, the only son or daughter of Gerda Theron (nГ©e Maritz) and Charles Theron. She grew up on a farm outside of the town. Theron is of Afrikaner (Dutch, with a few French Huguenot and German) lineage, and Afrikaner .

Might 1999 – Vol. 46, Iss. 5, pg. 130-138, Cover & pictorial by Guido Argentini, “Charlize” (Topless, rear nudity, see-through)

9. Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger came to be December 8, 1953, in Athens, Georgia, the next of five kids. Both her moms and dads have been in entertainment, her dad had played big-band jazz, and her mom had done water ballet in a number of Esther Williams movies. Kim had been introspective, from her dad’s part. As being a .

January 1988 – Vol. 35, Iss. 1, pg. 78-85, Pictorial by Photographer Richard Fegley, “Kim” (complete nudity that is frontal

10. Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe ended up being a united states actress, comedienne, singer, and model. She became one of many world’s most enduring iconic figures and it is recalled both on her winsome embodiment associated with Hollywood intercourse icon along with her tragic individual and expert battles in the film industry. Her life and .

1953 – Vol. 1, Iss. 1, Cover & pover december. “Sweetheart Of the” (Topless) June 2001 – Vol. 48, Iss. 6, pg month. 85-90, Pictorial by different, “Forever Marilyn” (Topless) 2005 – Vol. 52, Iss. 6, pg december. 122+124-125, Cover & pictorial by Tom Kelley, “Marilyn Revealed”. (Topless, see-through)