Without a doubt going to my wife that is wonderful Muffin

I have already been very fortunate I have already been hitched towards the most incudlely b fuly sweet and cat that is loveing depends upon for more than 8 years this woman is my everything she actually is the frist thing I do believe of each day as well as the final thing I believe about when i rest. I really like her significantly more than anyfing within the world that is whole be lost wiff out my Muffin .

For My Partner Muffin I love You Alway s

Did You rise the sun’s rays for me personally Or paint a million movie stars That I might know Your majesty Is You rmewo upon the wind Is everything I’ve know Marked with my Maker’s your pawprintsBreathe on me personally i want to see Your wiskeres Ever i am going to seek You’Cause all You are is all i would like, alway Draw me shut in Your paw Oh God, we wanna be with YouCan personally i think You during my paws I would personally Abandon all I am to own you capture me personally once again allow the earth resound with praise Can You hear as all creation lives To glorify one title inhale on meLet me personally visit your wiskers Ever Iwill seek You’ Cause all we wa you will be is perhaps all i would like, constantly Draw me close directly into Your paws Oh God, we wanna be to you we interracial chat bots wanna be to you we wanna be to you we wanna be to you How can I stay right here with You rather than be relocated by You can you let me know exactly how would it be much better than thisвЂCause YouвЂ™re all i’d like YouвЂ™re all i want Everything Your my evervthing Muffin

Saturday, February 2, 2008

My Pretty Powder Valentine

Lilly Lu vaintine For Rocky

When you are down and troubledAnd you will need a helping pawAnd nothing, there is nothing going rightClose your eyes and s n think of meAnd i am here to chat wiff youTo brighten even your darkest nights.You simply call down Lilly LuAnd you realize whenever we am onlineI come running to chat wiff you.

Winter springtime dinner or fallAll you should do is immediate messageAnd we’ll be there, yeah, yeah, yeahYou got a companion, Rocky.

In case your workers should turn I will be IMing you against youAnd you run out of catnipKeep your head together and call out Lilly LuAnd s n.

Rocky simply phone my name out and also you understand exactly where I amwe’ll come operating to talk wiff you againWinter, springtime, summer time or fallAll you’ve got to accomplish is IM.

Hey, ain’t it g d to learn that you’ve a companion?

Friday, February 1, 2008

Mrs. Oz Really Loves The Maid

The maid constantly allows me sit on her.She plays the whirly bird beside me whenever we ask her to.She constantly speaks for me well.She calls me “Sweetie”.She walks beside me – when I have always been afraid to venture out by myself.She allows me personally rest under her blanket through the night.She feeds me stinky g dness when Emil is certainly not around.She constantly pets me personally once I go to her.She never gets frustrated beside me even when i really do annoy her.I, Mrs. OZ. love the maid.

Happy Valentine’s Day to Stella

My gf Stella is considered the most Meezer that is beautiful ever! She’s additionally an excellent, loving mother who t k excellent care of her adorable Meezer children. I will be extremely happy to possess this type of lady that is beautiful my gf. Happy Valentine’s my love day!

Wednesday, January 30, 2008

My Dear Valentine Jake

Queen Snickers dreams sweet disguised prince Jake ever she fulfills Orchids fall perfume the atmosphere

Tuesday, January 29, 2008

To Karl from Ruis

Ruis from Kattenpraat’s Catwalk( Please, do not vote for me personally, however for my fiancГ© that is beloved Karl

Monday, January 28, 2008

To Ruis From Karl

To Rosie, love Eric

To Grr, love Flynn

Sunday, January 27, 2008

Ghost – The Love of My Entire Life

There is certainly a lady that is gentle known as GhostWhom I love way more than mostShe’s sweeter than spiceAnd so loving and niceI will cthe womanish her the remainder of my entire life. GORGEOUS GHOST Ghost is really so stunning, pretty and white.I could l k at her from day to night and all sorts of evening.She can be pure as her fur,And has a soft, loving purrr,Being with her, it will me excite!

Monday, January 21, 2008

I have Misty and also to much in love.

Sunday, January 20, 2008

That do I Like? Ten Guesses.

Some might state i will be self obsessed. They have been incorrect. My sincerity is refreshing and no hesitation is had by me in confirming that I FAVOR MYSELF SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN EVERY OTHER.

Would not you? I am talking about, actually? Invest a in my paws and you will see how easy it is to love me day.

Thursday, January 17, 2008

Loving the Z latry Human

Tuesday, January 15, 2008

My Valentine to Bananers

I really loves the bananers plenty. So, let me reveal my Valentine poem to bananers

Ode up to a Bananer Bananer, i’m sweet on youbecause of all things you do.You really are a pretty color yellow,and you are great for the gal or even a fellow.Bananer, you may be a funny fruit,you wear a yellowish peel for a suit.You make my heart feel a lot better t ,that’s why I made this poem you, Bananer, I say have a very happy Valentine’s Day for you.And so to!

Friday, January 11, 2008

My Heart Belongs To Daddy

Sunday, January 6, 2008

Contest is Open!

Groups

Best Valentine for the Bean

Best Valentine for the Kitty

Most Readily Useful Secret Admirer

Best Other

Guidelines

You can findn’t way t many!

The contest is available to all kitties who website.

(Well, actually we will enable various other bloggin’ pets, вЂcause Millie would whap me personally her cousins in. if I didnвЂ™t let)

To quote Skeezix “It really is my contest, I desire. and so I can transform the principles anytime”

Please submit all pictures by February 4th.

Just How To Enter

Develop a Valentine for the main one you like, it here on the site whether it be kitty, bean or other and post.

Me know on my blog over here if you need help postin’ pictures please let .

If youвЂ™re giving a key Admirer message you donвЂ™t need to signal your title at the end of it, but please e-mail me and so I know whom it is from. (And we wonвЂ™t tell a heart!)