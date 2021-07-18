Guilty Pleasure вЂ” Stefan did slut-shame Elena though. He told Damon.

Guilty Pleasure

Anonymous asked:

Anon, you ought to really compose fiction aided by the type or sort of mess you come up with! Like really, IвЂ™m so fascinated with this!

вЂњHe told Damon which he raped Elena wit the sirebond but ended up being Elena that is simultaneously shaming for with DamonвЂќ like WHENEVER had been this? Just just What episode? Which scene? Getting off the proven fact that the sire relationship at most readily useful complicates the notion of permission because as Julie stated, Elena had the impression of free might вЂ” and merely in the event you donвЂ™t know very well what a receipt is, i am going to demonstrate one:

Therefore leaving the known undeniable fact that Elena essentially slept with Damon under duress, Stefan never ever stated that she did to either Damon or her. Just just just What he did do in 4×08 was snap at Damon on how a sire relationship will be the best way Elena could possibly be with Damon (which btw generally is real: вЂњThe important thing is the fact that Elena as a individual made an extremely, extremely, clear option that she would want Stefan constantly and forever,вЂќ she says. вЂњBut then her life that is entire turned down, and any emotions she initially had for Damon remained here, not to mention magnified. There is constantly going to be a small amount of a confusion here on her вЂ” yet not sufficient confusion for her to be over Stefan. It can simply just take too much to tear Elena away from loving Stefan. It could just just just take years and seasons. WeвЂ™d be eighty, whenever we observed the progression that is natural of relationship.вЂќ supply) in which he stated it that he had to dump her because of her feelings for his brother, which is understandable because he was hurt! Like Jesus, you suggest to state in the event that you possessed a sibling and you also had been in deep love with some body, like deep in love, ride or die love, i am going to do just about anything you ask of me personally love and after that you two split up because that person seems one thing for the sibling as well as your sibling includes a long-ass reputation for disrespecting the boundaries of you and that personвЂ™s relationship, youвЂ™re perhaps not planning to feel some form of means?? YouвЂ™re just going to be totally okay along with it, n’t have any emotions concerning the situation,n’t have a second or two of anger and pettiness, youвЂ™re simply likely to be a fantastic angel?

And Stefan straight away apologizes and in the future into the episode informs Caroline he trusts Damon to accomplish appropriate by Elena because he knows Damon loves Elena as much as he does. Therefore like вЂ¦

And anon, Stefan never slut-shamed Elena. Like IвЂ™m sorry to split it for you but which actually just never occurred. The only real one who slut-shamed anybody in period 4 had been Elena to Caroline when Caroline made snide remarks against Damon, which is legitimate considering that Damon is her abuser, her attempted killer and her rapist, and Elena shames her for resting though we all know that that night ended with Damon biting her and causing her pain with him the minute she met him even. Exactly exactly What Stefan did do in 4×11 is snarkily tell Damon in order to make Elena settle down as a result of the things I just stated above; this might be two episodes after he discovered out of the two different people he really loves many on the planet screwed each otherвЂ™s minds out of the time after he split up with one of these also itвЂ™s an episode after Rebekah made Elena get in more detail about why sheвЂ™s with Damon, therefore yeah, Stefan is feeling some sort of means. Whenever Damon seems some sort of means, dude literally goes people that are out KILLING. I am going to just just take snark over homicide any damn time of this motherfucking week. Additionally, you’ve got an uncanny capacity to ignore context, IвЂ™m confident Stefan tells Elena to relax after Elena is mostly about become on some shit after Damon being Damon i.e. being a cock betrays StefanвЂ™s privacy and informs everybody that Stefan slept with Rebekah, just as if Elena had any straight to state some thing from the matter when my woman ended up being with StefanвЂ™s sibling.

Together with scene where Stefan products and side-eyes Elena was at 4×02 and once again, this is basically the using shit away from context thing you will do вЂ¦ my guy ended up being angry at Elena because she blood-shared with Damon, which once we understand is a really intimate and intimate work, and she did this whenever she ended up being with Stefan. Provided, Elena didnвЂ™t really understand the details that are full blood-sharing since your kid Damon took benefit of her newness along with her hunger and conned her into doing one thing extremely personal, you suggest you canвЂ™t realize their frustration when every one of period 3 had been invested of Elena being like Stefan or Damon? Stefan or Damon? Stefan or Damon? And she chooses Stefan, speaks about forever with Stefan, claims choosing him is the greatest option she ever made and then sheвЂ™s depending on Damon in the same way greatly as sheвЂ™s depending on Stefan and there aren’t any boundaries between your three of these? Like yeah, i might too be upset. Not to mention that scene freaking stops with Stefan reassuring Elena through her psychological chaos and picking out the theory to memorialize the dead so she will get some good satisfaction! Such as your samples of Stefan being вЂњshittyвЂќ are literally like things he does in one single minute because heвЂ™s a dimensional character after which he gets over himself and assists Elena through whatever sheвЂ™s going right through. Also it kills me because Damon drags down their pettiness over episodes and seasons and individuals die as a result of it, everyday lives are damaged due to it, families are ripped apart due to it but Stefan ended up being types of rude for the about a minute so heвЂ™s the shitty individual. okay. Is reasonable.

IвЂ™m, like, the real deal unfortunate that i did sonвЂ™t ensure you get your 2nd component because I became looking towards reading a lot more of this fascinating fiction, like we had been dealing with the nice component on how Damon evidently grew as being a character, as though he is not doing a similar thing heвЂ™d been doing since period 1, pining for woman and killing everyone due to it while also being an awful sibling to Stefan. But i am talking about, we canвЂ™t have every thing, i suppose.

