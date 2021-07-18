Philippines Filipina and every thing about them styles from fashion, life style, news, device, etc and music.

Filipina Glamor

Pinay Celebrity Lovi Poe Late and Daring

The celebrity that is pinay Lovi Poe the very first time was later for the sh ting of “Sagrada Familia” and scolded jdate boston by her manager Joel Lamangan, but after that every thing was ok.

The Filipina that is young in film “Sagrada Familia” will have fun with the part of a child raped by her father. In comparison to her part in past movie she it was nothing when compared with this, the pinay actress even yet in question of what she’s going to do in order to her role but Direk Joel Lamangan vow to take care of her while the plain things that they are going to do additionally her co-stars are reliable people.

It is noticeable that her part is getting increasingly more serious while the Filipina actresss asked why, she replied

“Siguro kasi, I wanna be used seriously. I truly desire to be an actress. Not only somebody being seen on TV, but be called being an actress. That is one of many plain things that I would like to meet”

Filipina Actress Lovi Poe Admire Sunshine Dizon As Actress

Filipina Celebrity Lovi Poe Elope that is clear issue

Young Filipina Glaiza de Castro Main Character in “Kaputol Isang that is ng Awit

Young Filipina Lovi Poe and Jolo Revilla Were Just Friends?

Lovi Poe Courted by Jolo Revilla

Young Filipina actress Maxene Magalona Celebrates Father’s birthday

Pinay actress Maxene Magalona celebrates her daddy Francis M’s 45’th birthday celebration together with her family members October that is last 4 Loyola Memorial Park where he’s being laid. The vast majority of Maxene’s families were present in the cemetery aside from her older brother and cousin who were therefore busy. After visiting the cemetery then pay attention to a mass from then on they went to Shangri-la plaza to have a lunch.

Celebrating a birthday celebration associated with the actress that is young who currently laid in rest was therefore sorrowful to Maxene, nonetheless it was fine for her because Francis M’s birthday celebration was no pain and suffering to him.

Maxene stated “We always consider him in everything that we do. So when each day passes by, we miss him more. And we’re okay with that. We are ok with missing him every day”

Filipino Teen Maxene Magalona Back Showbiz and Do Sexy?

Hot Pinay Cristine Reyes Her story associated with the fl d

Young Filipina Sunshine Dizon Excited Back Showbiz

Stunning filipina that is young Maja Salvador with Kim Bum

Gorgeous Filipina that is young actress Salvador is really thrilled to have Kim Bum partnered in RC Cola advertisement. Overjoyed Maja Salvador feeling lucky to have Kim Bum came to Philippines, plumped for her to be with in a commercial and she considered him as the most useful birthday celebration present inside her life.

Kim Bum complemented the Filipina that is young actress she l ks like Catherine Zeta Jones. Young actress Maja Salvador honestly informs that she’ll miss Kim specially when he laugh that can s the your tiredness and Kim really provide an attempt to comfort her.

Let see them whenever commercial aired on television.

Filipina Teen Maja Salvador Textmate of Chad Peralta

Pinay actress Maja Salvador Reunited with Chit Ramos

Maja Salvador Rumor Split-up With Manager

Pauleen Luna and Maja Savador My Kuya’s Wedding

Maja Salvador Cutie Pinay Celebrity

Hot pinay Cristine Reyes Hot on “snub” issue to people who requirements help after the fl d

This photo became a concern contrary to the hot pinay actress Cristine Reyes. The picture is currently circulating in Twitter social media site having a caption

“Cristine Reyes was inside, headed back to her house to get material. The truck declined to avoid to assist anybody whether or not there were still lots of people desperate for assistance”.

The tale were people that are several toward the Provident village where the town Cristine Reyes live, an AFP vehicle was going and other people called down to get the eye of anyone boarding the truck. The mud had been deep also it had been t hard to walk, getting the attention of someone in the vehicle will help them and move to their location nevertheless the motorist ignore them go straight ahead.

The individuals were astonished when they saw the pinay actress Cristine Reyes the vehicle then your pinay actress move deeper inside in order to avoid seeing her boarding the truck. The pinay that is hot Cristine Reyes strongly denied the issue. She stated she had been using her sis Ara Mina’s Starex.

Possibly it was a mistaken Identity nevertheless the video of the post proves that Pinay actress had been riding a Starex.

Hot Pinay Cristine Reyes Her tale of the fl d

Gorgeous girl Toni Gonzaga Relief Operation

Pinay celebrity Toni Gonzaga surely could endure the devastation of Ondoy’s rage. Trying to are accountable to work the Pinay actress Toni Gonzaga was not in a position to cross the roads that have been litter with many automobiles, furnitures as well as other interior and stuffs that are outd r. I am Legend” where the place was totally abandoned, no people but wreckage of many things as she recalled, the streets was like the movie.

The pinay celebrity family members had been one of many family that is fortunate unaffected by storm inside their area. Since the pinay actress Toni Gonzaga is definitely an member that is active of community, served the community as Barangay Kagawad for five year before she became a Filipino celebrity, Toni Gonzaga and with kindhearted neighbors initiated a drive to help the people who requirements help.

Toni express that there is you should not take politics or person in any organization to simply help those people who are in need.

Pinoy Celebrities Help Ondoy’s target

Breathtaking Filipinas Angel Locsin, Shaina Magdayao, Maricar Reyes, Serena Dalrymple and pinoy hunk Zanjoe Marudo assisted the victim of Typh n Ondoy’s devastation towards the Philippines. With ABS- N Sagip Kapamilya Relief operations, that was held in Payatas Quezon City, these kindhearted pinoy a-listers along with other volunteers aided in distributing g ds to individuals.

Here’s the video of this Relief procedure