Be2. ComplaintsBoard.com just isn’t affiliated, linked, authorized, endorsed by, or in every means formally linked to Be2 customer support

Having troubles with Be2?

Be2 reviews first appeared on Complaints Board on Sep 26, 2008. The latest review repayment had been posted on Apr 25, 2021. The complaint demand that is latest for re payment whenever I did not demand a membership ended up being solved on Feb 14, 2020. Be2 posseses a typical customer score of 2 movie movie stars from 270 reviews. Be2 has resolved 88 complaints.

Be2 Customer Care Connections

Be2 Complaints & Reviews

Be2 S.A.R.L. Luxembourg вЂ” registration charge

Hello, my account happens to be debited associated with the quantity of 2.247, – CZK ( Czech top ) but i’ve perhaps maybe perhaps not subscribed.

Be2.com.au вЂ” be2 online site that is dating

I registed for half a year on 30/2017 december. Once I had been sent the profiles that are same various photos, I.

Be2 вЂ” we experienced cash obtained from my account by you, but we never subscribed to your internet website.

What the hell!! i’ve had $65.90 deducted from my account because of the following vendor be2 SARL*AU www.be2.com.

Be2 вЂ” struggling to cancel car registration

On April 25, 2016 we subscribed for the promo amount of a few months but we received a group notice on December.

Be2 Bogust Dating web web Site вЂ” unauthorised billing from charge card

—– Forwarded Message —– To: be2 Sent: 4, March 2017, 23:00

###. You will be packed with excuses, how to be begging for my difficult money that is earned.

6-8weeks, meanwhile you are searching for more victims to cover down that quantity? My card details is compromised. This 8weeks allows you additional time to debit.

I experienced deactivated my profile ancient ago. Just just just What the hell are you escort in Evansville currently speaking about. Cant you read exactly exactly how people that are disgusted?

We read all of the posts when you look at the scam web page. Goodluck! KARMA is originating the right path, you took is not enough to cover your distress, and pain seeing your family hurt if you have children and family, the amount. KARMA and GRIEF should come.

Forget it, I will be giving you that add up to purchase a good container of medicine whenever karma hit you. We will upload your reaction and so the sleep know.

I will be a hardworking woman who ended up being genuinely into the web site. YOU CAN LAUGH NOW! keep consitently the cash for the tragedy. Check always most of the posts, in Australia the thing is the advertising on facebook saying its free. It is not a concept of simply wanting a load that is free its how you mislead and cause anguish to genuine individuals.

—– Forwarded Message —– From: be2 Customer provider Sent: 3 March 2017, 20:00 topic: Re: [Ticket#20 termination of Membership

We now have refunded $70.00 for your requirements.

The income had been transported on 03.03.2017.

Deals usually takes as much as 6-8 months to exhibit on your own declaration dependent on your credit or bank card provider.

Nonetheless, we now have currently moved the funds.

When you have any concerns about the transfer, just e-mail us right back.

Your profile will stay active. In your profile settings if you want to delete or deactivate your profile, you can ask us or do it yourself.

