The monument is a chambered long cairn and two chambered round cairns dating from the Neolithic period, probably built plus in use between 3800 BC and 2500 BC.

The long cairn endures as a significant trapezoidal cairn of uncovered rock with two internal chambers and brief horns at each and every end determining forecourts. The chambered circular cairns are noticeable as substantial stone mounds, the northern-most has a chamber that is single the southern cairn is tumbled with evidence for the clear presence of a chamber. The cairn that is long north round cairn have been excavated and significantly reconstructed. The monument is situated on degree moorland, around 170m above ocean degree.

The cairn that is long 60.5m in length including the horns, by 17m wide across the faГ§ade at the north end, narrowing to about 9m around half way along.

The profile associated with the cairn rises over two burial chambers into the north end, whilst the part that is south fairly level. The north burial chamber is polygonal in plan and formed of vertical slabs, while the southern chamber is divided into three compartments by upright stone slabs. The cairn includes a long history of research. Excavations undertaken in 1866, 1971-73 and 1976-80 revealed two round cairns containing the burial chambers in the torso regarding the cairn that is long keeping walls, proof of pre-cairn task and discovers in the shape of Early Neolithic pottery, worked stone tools and fragments of individual bone tissue. Considerable consolidation and reconstruction of the cairn has brought spot. The round that is northern lies around 170m south-southeast and had been excavated in 1865 and 1966-7, though these interventions are badly documented. It measures around 22m north to south by about 19m east to west, and it is 3.7m high. a facing that is eastern causes a main chamber with corbelled roof. Excavations recovered burnt bone that is human flint tools and pottery within the chamber. Elements of two skeletons had been found within rock blocking within the passage. The cairn has been restored and consolidated. The second round cairn, situated about 115m south-southwest measures about 9m in diameter and 0.4m in height. The centre regarding the cairn happens to be disturbed, exposing the remains of the cist or chamber that is central.

The area that is scheduled in three parts, two of which are circular in plan calculating 50m and 48m in diameter, while the 3rd is irregular, to incorporate the remains described above as well as an area around them within which proof relating to the monument’s construction, use and abandonment is anticipated to endure, as shown in red regarding the accompanying map. The scheduling especially excludes the above-ground elements of all modern structures, fixtures and fixtures within and across the monuments. The monument was first planned in 1934 but an area that is inadequate included to guard every one of the archaeological stays while the documents will not satisfy present criteria: the present amendment rectifies this.

Source: Historic Environment Scotland

Statement of arranging

This monument is of nationwide importance because it has an inherent potential to produce a significant addition to our understanding of the past, in particular the style and construction of burial monuments, and also the nature of burial methods and their significance in Neolithic culture and economy into the north of Scotland. The cairns are aesthetically impressive monuments that retain their industry traits and demonstrate complex development sequences. Chambered cairns tend to be our source that is main of for the Neolithic in Scotland, and certainly will enhance our knowledge of Neolithic culture and economy, as well as the nature of burial methods and belief systems. These are typically a component that is important of wider prehistoric landscape of settlement, farming and ritual. the monument would diminish our capacity to appreciate and understand the importance and meaning of death, burial and ritual in escort service Lafayette the Neolithic as well as the placing of cairns in the landscape.

