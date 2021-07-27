Pinterest’s objective would be to bring everyone else the motivation to produce life they love.

that said, not totally all content is inspiring – therefore we have community recommendations to describe everything we do and don’t allow on Pinterest. These directions are our appropriate use policy, therefore it to us if you find content that shouldn’t be on Pinterest, please report. We make use of your reports to master and evolve our criteria, and make use of subject material specialists to share with and upgrade our recommendations.

Content security

Pinterest is not a spot for antagonistic, explicit, false or deceptive, harmful, hateful, or content that is violent behavior. We might remove, restrict, or block the circulation of these content as well as the records, people, groups and domain names that creates or spread it according to just exactly how much damage it poses.

We’re focused on presenting you with clear and transparent expectations that are clear to see and follow. When you have questions or encounter issues on Pinterest, please contact us.

Adult content

Pinterest is not an accepted spot for pornography. We restrict the circulation of or eliminate mature and content that is explicit including:

Fetish imagery

Vivid descriptions that are sexual

Graphic depictions of sexual intercourse

Pictures of nudity in which the poses, digital camera perspectives, or props recommend pornographic intent

We do our best to to distinguish between pornography along with other content that is mature. As an example, you can save yourself most popular adult dating sites content about sexual health, nursing, mastectomies, art, training and wellbeing with adult nudity because of the non-pornographic context, but we possibly may restrict its circulation so individuals don’t encounter it unintentionally.

Exploitation

Pinterest is not an accepted spot for exploitation of individuals or pets. We’ll remove or restrict the distribution of content and reports tangled up in methods that danger problems for individuals or pets, including intimate, real, or exploitation that is financial. Which includes:

Sexualization or intimate exploitation of minors, like grooming, intimate remarks or improper imagery. It, we’ll report it to relevant authorities such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children if we find.

Non-consensual pictures, meaning pictures of an exclusive or sexual nature obtained or posted without consent. This can include revenge porn and up-skirt images.

Adult intimate services which will include intimate or real exploitation or trafficking, like intercourse cams and escort services.

Peoples trafficking, slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory work.

Other unlawful exploitation that is commercial like investing in organs or items made of individual keeps or areas of the body.

The purchase of wildlife or protected and jeopardized wildlife. The World Wildlife Fund for a full list of prohibited wildlife products, please visit our partner.

Corpses, animal parts or items based on family pet components, or protected and put at risk wildlife, including ivory.

Reckless and harmful tourism that is animal otherwise exploitative techniques like arranged animal fighting.

Hateful activities

Pinterest is not destination for hateful content or the individuals and teams that promote hateful tasks. We restrict the circulation of or remove content that is such accounts, including:

Slurs or negative stereotypes, caricatures and generalizations

Help for hate teams and individuals marketing hateful activities, prejudice and conspiracy theories

Condoning or trivializing violence due to a victim’s account in a vulnerable or group that is protected

Help for white supremacy, limiting women’s legal rights as well as other discriminatory ideas

Hate-based conspiracy theories and misinformation, like Holocaust denial

Denial of an individual’s gender identification or intimate orientation, and help for conversion therapy and related programs

Assaults on individuals including general general general public numbers centered on their account in a susceptible or protected group

Mocking or attacking the thinking, sacred symbols, motions, or organizations regarding the protected or vulnerable groups identified below

Protected and vulnerable teams consist of: People grouped together centered on their real or recognized competition, color, caste, ethnicity, immigration status, nationwide beginning, faith or faith, intercourse or sex identification, intimate orientation, impairment or condition that is medical.

Misinformation

Pinterest is not an accepted place for misinformation, disinformation, mal-information or the people or teams distributing or producing it. We remove or restrict circulation of false or deceptive content that may harm Pinners’ or even the public’s well-being, security or trust, including: