Thank you for visiting SNB. At Sterling National Bank, we’re dedicated to supplying our consumers and community using the absolute best solutions and solutions.

Redesigned to you at heart

At Sterling nationwide Bank, we’re focused on supplying our consumers and community aided by the best solutions and solutions. That’s why we’ve totally redesigned snb and optimized it to supply an online experience that’s certainly not ordinary.

Today how Can We Help You?

Personal Banking

Individual checking, cost cost savings, and solutions that are lending every phase in your life.

Small Company Banking

Next-level banking solutions for small businesses, delivered by the sterling Relationship that is own Manager.

Commercial Banking

Personalized commercial banking solutions to meet up with your business’ unique requirements, in addition to the guidance of the devoted Relationship supervisor.

We’re right here to simply help. Browse our COVID-19 site Center for crucial updates.

Safeguard Yourself Against Fraud

Customer Loan Provide Ripoff Alert

Please be aware that Sterling nationwide Bank will not offer customer loans through online marketplaces. Watch out for loan offers on social networking or online advertisements, scammers are impersonating workers of legitimate creditors and banking institutions.

Producing Scale, Unlocking Development and Value

Making Headlines when you look at the News

Sterling Bancorp and Webster Financial Corporation jointly announced that their panels of directors have actually authorized by unanimous vote an agreement that is definitive that the two businesses will combine within an all-stock merger of equals deal.

This statement does not have any instant influence on you. Our day-to-day operations have actually perhaps not changed, and we’ll continue steadily to conduct company as always. You’ll continue steadily to speak to your relationship supervisor or center that is financial should be able to utilize each of our solutions while you presently do.

Sterling Nationwide Bank Collaborates with Bing Pay to grow Digital Banking Capabilities

Making Headlines into the News

Sterling nationwide Bank announced that it’s dealing with Bing to provide digital checking and cost cost savings reports through the Bing Pay platform. This collaboration with Bing Pay marks the most recent in a few strategic partnerships and digital technology assets which will drive development through usage of brand brand new portions, modern value propositions and a very efficient distribution model.

Extraordinary Private and Company Banking

Relationship banking made to assist you thrive.

Sterling nationwide Bank may be the ally that is financial’ve been in search of. Our comprehensive individual, business, and commercial banking solutions are created to fulfill your every need and customized to assist you succeed–in company plus in life. At Sterling, our unique solutions and individualized solution are delivered through your single-point-of-contact, a Relationship supervisor that is right right here to offer guidance and help for every single action of the monetary journey.

About Sterling

The Sterling Advantage

Sterling is much more than the usual bank, we’re the monetary ally who’s dedicated to your success. Acquiesced by Forbes as you of America’s Best Banking institutions, we offer solutions and solutions made to assist you to thrive–and amount of individualized service you won’t find any place else. Make the Sterling benefit yours.

Your Single-Point-of-Contact

Your individual, business or commercial solutions delivered by the single-point-of-contact banker, a Relationship supervisor here for you personally every action associated with means.

Expect Extraordinary

There’s nothing ordinary regarding the life or company. That’s why we provide extraordinary banking methods to help you produce probably the most of both.

Robust Tech

From online and mobile banking to our suite of treasury solutions for companies, our technology can help you handle your money, your path.

A Comprehensive Suite of Possibilities

From checking, savings, and funding to online tools and conveniences, our solutions place you accountable for your banking–and your time and effort.

Assisting Our Communities Thrive

We hand back to your communities that provide us a great deal through our charitable foundation and community financing, investment and solution.

A Forbes-Ranked “Best Bank”

Forbes has rated Sterling National Bank certainly one of “America’s Best 100 Banks”.