The 15 Best Campgrounds and RV Parks in Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is certainly one of Americas destinations that are favorite year-round. This unique and beautiful lake, which straddles the borders of California and Nevada, makes for a beautiful place to visit especially in motorhome or travel trailer whether youre there for swimming and hiking in the summertime or skiing and snowshoeing in winter.

Being this type of destination that is popular nevertheless, does mean that Lake Tahoe has an entire slew of camping options to select from. Through the very best camping near Lake Tahoe whether youre after a luxurious, private, resort-style stay or a simple and affordable public camping option right on the lakes shoreline, in this post, well walk you.

North Lake Tahoe RV Parks and Campgrounds

The north shore of Lake Tahoe is studded with quaint communities that are lakeside plus the somewhat larger city of Truckee next to Donner Memorial State Park. here you will find the most useful RV camping options in the north Lake Tahoe area.

1. Coachland RV Park Truckee, Ca

Even though its perhaps not nestled entirely on Lake Tahoes shore, Coachland RV Park provides site visitors a convenient spot to stay thats accessible to both the pond it self along with other area tourist attractions, such as for instance Donner Memorial State Park and lots of Truckee tennis courses. This campground that is private complete hookups with extras like electronic cable and cordless internet contained in muzmatch hookup your accommodation cost. All web web sites are pull-thrus, which means you dont need to worry about any hairy back-ins after a lengthy time of driving, and lots of associated with manicured internet internet sites are around for month-to-month rentals, pending access.

Hookups: Yes; complete with as much as 50 amps of solution Other Amenities: Clubhouse with fully-equipped home, shower home, dog park, play ground, laundry facilities, propane filling station, dump place, RV washing station cost: differ seasonally, but begin at $45 daily. See details that are full.

2. Truckee River RV Park Truckee, California

A fully-equipped, personal RV park tucked into an attractive landscape, Truckee River RV Park is enclosed by rolling hills and studded with stunning regional Ca flora. Comprehensive hookups certainly are a provided, but site site site visitors may also take advantage of the on-site store that is general deli, shower, and washing facilities, in addition to its convenient location in just minutes from most of the excitement associated with the Lake Tahoe area.

The lakeside is just 18 kilometers away, and you will achieve Squaw Valley Ski Resort, Northstar Ca Ski Resort, and an entire host of climbing, biking, as well as other outside relaxation possibilities in just a few just 20-25 moments. Boating and whitewater rafting on the Truckee River it self will also be popular choices; long story short, there really is one thing for almost everyone else.

Hookups: Yes; complete with as much as 50 amps of service Other Amenities: On-site store that is general deli and propane sales; shower home, washing facilities cost: $52-$57 per evening and $325-$360 regular; see complete details right right right here.

3. Silver Creek Campground Truckee, Ca

With good proximity to both Lake Tahoe and Squaw Valley, Silver Creek Campground is a solid option for campers vacationing with smaller RVs (24 legs in total or less). Although hookups aren’t available, the campground provides web web sites built with picnic tables and campfire bands with grill fixtures, making whipping your meal that is favorite effortless. (Additionally there are bear-resistant meals lockers to help keep your treats safe through the regional wildlife!)

Hookups: No Other Amenities: Picnic tables, campfire bands with grills, vault toilets, water spigots, bear-resistant meals lockers cost: $20 per evening

4. Goose Meadow Campground Truckee, California

Situated conveniently more or less halfway between Tahoe City and Truckee, Goose Meadow Campground is really a camping that is state-run which does not provide hookups, but comes with vault toilets, normal water, and immediate access to your Truckee River a popular location for fly fishers. Restricted turnaround room means this campground is well use by RVers driving rigs of 30 foot or less in total.

Hookups: No Other Amenities: Picnic tables, campfire bands with grills, vault toilets, water spigots, bear-resistant meals lockers cost: $22 per night

5. Lake Forest Campground Tahoe City, Ca

Interested in a general public camping option simply blocks far from Lake Tahoe beachfront? Lake Forest Campground is really a Placer County home that provides no-frills camping for a first-come, first-served foundation. While amenities are quite few, you cant beat the place or the cost only at that home and also the bare-bones tips, like pumpable water and on-site restrooms, can be obtained. Besides, youll be investing all of your time by the lake anyhow; who cares when your house base is really a small basic?

Hookups: No Other Amenities: Portable restrooms; pumpable water cost: $20 per evening

6. Tahoe State Playground Tahoe City, Ca

Another general public camping choice close to the pond, Tahoe State car park is really a state-run campground which provides 23 campsites for all those traveling in little travel trailers or motorhomes (trailers could be a maximum of 15 foot in total, and motorhomes can be up to 21 legs). While there aren’t any electric hookups, generators are permitted to be run involving the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and theres also a scenic bicycle course leading campers into city providing sweeping lakeside views on the way. Showers and restrooms are readily available for authorized campers just; bear-resistant meals lockers may also be supplied. Reservations are suggested, and that can be made on the web.

Hookups: hardly any Other Amenities: Restrooms and showers for subscribed campers, picnic tables and fire pits, bicycle course, bear-resistant meals lockers cost: changes seasonally

7. William Kent Campground Tahoe City, California

Found entirely on Lake Tahoes scenic western shore, William Kent Campground is yet another state-run camping choice that combines killer views by having a great cost. The campground provides significantly more than 80 web internet sites, every one of which enjoys color address from pine, cedar, and fir trees and theres additionally fresh normal water available, in addition to available flush toilets, picnic tables, barbecue grills, campfire pits and much more. It is possible to elect to remain in a yurt or cabin in the event that you dont bring an RV!

Hookups: No Other Amenities: available flush toilets, potable water, fire pits with grill fixtures, barbecue grills, picnic tables, bear-resistant food lockers Price: RV web web sites are $31 per evening with an extra $2 surcharge on holiday breaks; nonelectric cabins and yurts are $79 nightly.