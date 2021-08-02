Stephen Bear banned from TikTok, Instagram and Tinder after being ‘mass reported’ while he faces costs

Celebrity your government Stephen Bear has reported he is been “mass reported” by the general public and banned from TikTok, Instagram and Tinder after dealing with fees of disclosing photographs that are hookupdates.net/swinglifestyle-review/ sexual permission and voyeurism

07:47, 18 might 2021

Stephen Bear has revealed he is been prohibited from several social media platforms and an app that is dating.

The 31 yr old ended up being charged in link with the disclosure of intimate photographs without permission, Essex Police confirmed to OK! On line week that is last. He had been faced with voyeurism, disclosing private intimate photographs and films with intent to cause stress, and harassment without physical violence.

The Celebrity your government champion is scheduled to arise in court to manage the fees in July.

Now, Stephen has brought to their Twitter account to see their 282,700 supporters which he’s been prohibited from using both TikTok and Instagram after being “mass reported”.

A screenshot was shared by the TV personality of just exactly what seems to be their TikTok feed, over which possessed a caution that checks out: “Your account ended up being permanently prohibited as a result of numerous violations of our Community recommendations.”

Into the caption, he had written: “Imagine folks are therefore enthusiastic about you they mass report your account for no explanation . @tiktok_uk gone .. @instagram gone .. what’s gonna get next ? #hatersgonnahate,” having a paw prints emoji.

He later on returned to Twitter to talk about a 2nd screenshot from just what is apparently his Tinder page, which had a warning sign onto it also. The web web page checks out: “Your account was banned

“Your Tinder profile happens to be prohibited for activity that violates our Terms of Use.”

Within the caption, Stephen stated he’s still got usage of three social networking platforms while he published: “Ok .. therefore now I’ve been prohibited from @Tinder ?? .. 3 platforms .. Insta/TikTok/tinder . someone’s got in set for me personally [face with rolling eyes emoji, paw prints emoji] got 3 left still .. @facebook/@Snapchat/@Twitter”.

Essex Police shared a statement about Stephen’s fees to okay! on line, which reads: “a person was charged regarding the a study in to the disclosure of intimate photographs without permission.

“Stephen Bear, 31, of Bryony Close, Loughton had been arrested in January.

” He has got now been faced with voyeurism, disclosing personal, intimate photographs and movies with intent to cause stress, and harassment without physical physical violence. He could be due to show up at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.”

Stephen first discovered fame for a revival of Shipwrecked last year, before showing up on MTV’s Ex regarding the Beach in 2015 and once again in 2016.

Later on that 12 months, he joined the Celebrity Big Brother home alongside the kind of fellow reality stars Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor, former Loose ladies celebrity Saira Khan, and Ariana Grande’s cousin Frankie.

Ex Regarding The Beach

After thirty days when you look at the homely home, he overcome former EastEnders celebrity Ricky Norwood to be crowned champion regarding the series.

In 2017, he became the host of Just Tattoo of Us alongside former Geordie Shore celebrity Charlotte Crosby, and penned their first book, Bear’s Necessities.

The Challenge, which sees reality stars compete in a number of extreme tasks from 2019, Bear has starred in three seasons of the US show.