Owner-Occupied mortgages that are commercial. Enjoy business that is hassle-free and personal credit line re payments

The right home loan financing for you personally

We provide a selection of owner-occupied commercial mortgage financing options 1 for business operations and expert techniques that occupy at the least 51 per cent associated with home.

Custom solutions with individual solution

Our owner-occupied commercial home loan opens the entranceway for you really to expand your online business and our loan specialists will be able to work closely to you to develop an idea that fits your financial predicament. These mortgages are perfect for professional/commercial condominiums and cooperatives, workplace structures, manufacturing facilities, and warehouses.

Handling your organization will be your no. 1 priority, therefore we make it simple to handle your cash. A Flushing Bank company bank account provides you with the capability to make deals whenever and anywhere you desire with use of your funds and records 24/7.

You will not ever need to worry about lacking a payment as a result of our automated deduction solutions.

Conducting business has its rewards

Filtering Bank’s company Value Program benefits brand new Complete Business Checking clients with something special card valued as much as $1,500. 2,3 Plus all business that is new reports will get a money bonus as much as $200. 2,4

Flushing Bank is really a registered trademark All liberties reserved

1 Loans and personal lines of credit are susceptible to credit approval.

2 start up business bank account with brand brand brand new cash just. Current company account that is checking aren’t qualified. a start up business checking|business that is new account is understood to be any new business bank checking account that will not have authorized signatures in accordance with just about any current Flushing Bank company checking account(s). a current checking consumer is understood to be anybody who presently has or has received a Flushing Bank checking account in the last two years. Brand brand New cash is understood to be money maybe maybe not presently on deposit with Flushing Bank.

3 You must deposit no less than $100 to start a company account that is checking. No minimal balance needed to qualify for the Bonus. You shall get $100 for the completion of 5 debit card acquisitions. And $100 for the conclusion of 5 online banking bill-payments via Flushing Bank’s on the web Banking portal. Each debit card purchase and every online bill-payment must be $25 or maybe more and must certanly be completed just before 60 times following the account is exposed. THE MOST a continuing business CHECKING CUSTOMER CAN GET IS $200. The payment is going to be credited to your bank checking account on or around the finish regarding the month after the completion regarding the qualifying deals. A 1099 is going to be granted. Marketing credits and presents add up to or exceed $600 (including any sales that are applicable, shipping and managing expenses) in a season. Other charges and limitations may use.

4 the absolute minimum starting deposit of $15,000 is necessary within the Complete Business bank account to be eligible for the worth Program present card. The present card tier is founded on the 90-day normal stability associated with the Complete Business Checking that is new account. The minimum 90-day average is $15,000 to be eligible for the gift card tier that is minimum. The 90-day normal stability tiers and solitary load 12-month Visa ® present card values are the following: Tier 1: $15,000 – $24,999 a $200 present card, Tier 2: $25,000-$74,999 a $350 present card, Tier 3: $75,000-$149,999 a $600 present card, Tier 4: $150,000 – $249,999 a $1,000 present card, and Tier 5: $250,000+ a $1,500 present card. Notwithstanding business Value Program, a deposit that is minimum of100 is needed to start the whole Business bank checking account. All provides are subject to modification and termination without previous notice whenever you want.

Flushing Bank provides links with this site to other non-Flushing Bank operated sites for the information just. Flushing Bank neither suggests nor endorses any services or products showing up on these alternative websites, and disclaims any and all sorts of obligation regarding the such services and products. Neither are we accountable for the privacy techniques or the articles of any site apart from our personal. Flushing Bank doesn’t express users or 3rd events if the two come into an on-line deal. Flushing Bank shows that you participate in a suitable research for any items and services previous to shop for. Questions regarding the content, maintenance or availability of those sites must certanly be directed towards the online marketers.