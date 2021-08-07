KOREA ANALYSIS FELLOWSHIP (KRF) FOR FOREIGNER POSTDOCTORAL SCIENTISTS

This financing has closed

Save to favorites

Please login to make use of this functionality.

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS OF KOREA ANALYSIS FELLOWSHIP (KRF) 2019 FOR FOREIGNER POSTDOCTORAL SCIENTISTS.

We. Presenting KRF System

1. Program Objective

Korea Research Fellowship (KRF) invites outstanding postdoctoral scientists to experience a exceptional performance in their first stages of the expert professions. This program provides high-potential young researchers that are&overseas an opportunity to undertake innovative and appearing industries of tasks, and supports them to develop as research leaders of the next day

2. System Details

2-1. Eligibility of KRF prospects:

International post-doc researchers from all nations having diplomatic relations with Korea who possess obtained their doctoral level in the previous 5 years beginning with the date of formal statement.

There are 2 kinds of KRF aids , according to in which the foreigner national postdoc scientists are living as follow:

(Type 1) international nationwide or *Korean nationwide postdoc scientists currently residing offshore that have actually received their doctoral level inside the previous 5 years ( at the time of the date of formal statement)

*Korean nationals – limited by people who are part of affiliates that are foreign

(Type 2) Foreign national postdoc scientists presently surviving in Korea which have gotten their degree that is doctoral within previous 5 years ( as of the date of official announcement

2-2. Skills of Host organizations and Host scientists:

Host organizations : Government-supported research institutes, nationwide and general public research institutes, universities and university-affiliated research institutes, business research institutes* (affiliated research institutes registered with the Korea Industrial tech Association)

* Corporate research institutes are the ones founded as SMEs and endeavor companies under Article 14 (1) for the preliminary research marketing and tech developing help Act and Article 16 (1) associated with Enforcement Decree of the identical Act

Host scientists : Full-time workers regarding the particular host organizations who possess the ranking of at the very least assistant teacher, senior researcher, or seat of a study institute (business research institute) and fulfill the following needs:

people who have actually guaranteed in full work for the programвЂ™s length (5 years) and so are in a position to pay attention to performing the project that is relevant.

вЂ» This KRF program will undoubtedly be excluded through the tasks susceptible to the limitations (how many R&D projects that may be simultaneously conducted by a researcher shall maybe maybe not go beyond five, among that your number of R&D projects that may be simultaneously carried out being a principal detective shall not surpass three) known in Article 32 for the Regulations on Management, etc. of National analysis and Development Projects.

2-3. Areas of Research: All areas in technology and science

2-4. Duration of Fellowship: 3

5 years with yearly assessment.

2-5. Anticipating announcement that is official of KRF 2019:

*First Batch: February 2019 batch that is*Second Might 2019

(susceptible to change)

2-6. Amount of Funding:

– (Type 1) Up to KRW 70 million (

US$ 62,000) per year (workers costs, bills, etc. for KRF fellow).

– (Type 2) Around KRW 40 million (

US$ 35,000) per year (workers prices for KRF other)

вЂ» Note : for Type 2, matching funds for personnel expenses by host (including PIвЂ™s jobs) are mandatory. KRW 40 million counts for 80per cent of this postdoc scientistsвЂ™ individual expenses, and PI covers the remainder of 20%.

2-7. Records

* please be aware that KRF applicants must have acquired their real doctoral level certification or diploma ahead of the date of formal announcement of KRF 2019. As a guideline, provisional certificates aren’t accepted . Evidence of act as a postdoctoral fellow without publishing the content of real level certification just isn’t accepted.

* just formal certifications saying the amount date that is conferral by the degree awarded college could be issued. Certificates maybe not showing a degree conferral date or provisional certificates aren’t appropriate.

2-8. Just how to use

KRF applications are submitted because of the inviting researchers (Host scientists) by uploading necessary documentations through the NRF website (ernd.nrf.re.kr) because of the due date of every batch.

KRF candidates wanting to take part in this program are encouraged to establish experience of a Korean or host that is foreign within their industry in Korea and to request him/her to sign up.

KRF prospects are immensely important to create this contact well prior to the host institutionвЂ™s application deadline.

II. Analysis Host Matching Provider for KRF Candidates

A startup focused on linking KRF applicants and hosts

1. What’s the extensive research Host Matching Provider?

This solution happens to be initiated by KRF help group of NRF to be able to help interested outstanding post-doc international researchers that are qualified to receive Type 1 conditions rather than secured hosts in Korea to try to get the KRF system. (This service aren’t designed for Type 2 prospects.)

2. Procedures

1. Trying to get вЂњResearch Host Matching serviceвЂќ

(KRF prospects)

2. Assessment and Launching to Korean hosts

(Nationwide Foundation Analysis of Korea(NRF))

3. Apply for KRF program (Principal Investigator/KRF prospects)

– evidence of level with

form1- introduction of KRF prospect

– Screening the eligibility of KRF prospects (need if required)

– Introducing applications to your hosts that are anticipate Korea

– Further conversation regarding research plan between host the KRF prospect

– submit an application for KRF system

3. How exactly to use

3-1. What things to submit

Form 1 Introduction of KRF prospect with an evidence of Ph. D. level.

3-2. Deadline of introduction applications:

9 have always been Dec. 3rd (Mon.) 2018, Korea Time (GMT+9)

3-3. Where you can submit

вЂ» Introduction Applications must certanly be submitted to KRF help group via e-mail.

3-4. Other information

Extra papers and information may be asked to offer the application if required

3-5. Procedures in details

1) Screening eligibility in line with the applications

2) Submitted introduction applications is supposed to be introduced towards the host that is prospective in Korea

3) Host will contact their candidates that are interested.

4) an decision that is official built to host the candidate to be able to submit an application for KRF system after verification using their respective host organization and also the KRF prospect.

*Please keep in mind NRF just presents specific applications to the organizations and is certainly not a warranty to secure your host in addition to being chosen being a KRF other.

When you haven’t been contacted by any host institutions after publishing the applying, please keep investigating all on your own to locate host organizations in Korea and submit the KRF application using your host to be able to meet with the deadline that is round.

4. Contact Information

National Analysis Foundation of Korea (NRF)