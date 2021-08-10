Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 13,2020

Premium Market Insights reports titled "GCC Ice Cream Market" and forecast to 2027

The GCC ice cream market has been segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on the product type, the ice cream market has been segmented into impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream, and artisanal ice cream. In 2018, the impulse ice cream segment dominated the GCC ice cream market. Impulse ice creams are popular among individuals of all age groups and hence account for a significant market share. Their rising popularity can be attributed to an array of impulse ice cream products manufactured and introduced by ice cream manufacturers to attract young school and college going buyers. On the basis of distribution channel, the GCC ice cream market has been segmented into supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. Convenience stores are also expected to generate significant revenue as they account for a major share of total revenue generated from ice cream sales in the GCC.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence GCC Ice Cream Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. GCC Ice Cream Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Industrial Wax across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC

2. Dunkin Brands, Inc.

3. General Mills, Inc

4. Maras Turka

5. Mini Melts Inc.

6. Nestle S.A.

7. IFFCO

8. Mars, Incorporated

9. Graviss Group (Pure Ice Cream Co. LLC)

10. Unilever

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

