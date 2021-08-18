Money Transfer unt on us to quickly, firmly and efficiently move your mone

Seamless Cash Transfer. Simple, Safe And Sound.

It is possible to rely on us to quickly, firmly and efficiently move your cash, across geographies, currencies and networks. Our revolutionary, technology-led financial solutions can help you properly move your cash with ease and convenience.

Online Money Transfer

Unimoni Qatar offers you the choice of sending cash online through its website qa.unimoni or app that is mobile. Enjoy an enriching experience while moving money online, benefitting from the mix of competitive change prices, quick processing, enhanced safety and an agreeable customer service team at your solution for any help.

Bank Account Transfer

Safe yet effortless, our bank transfer solution allows you to transfer cash to your beneficiary’s bank-account anywhere around the globe. We now have partnered with more than 100 banking that is reputed across the world, to touch base and start to become accessible to customers global. Our wide system of banking institutions within the whole expanse of this world and advanced state-of-the-art technology guarantees that the money reaches the beneficiary’s banking account fast and safe.

We also provide the facility that is exclusive of cheques for bank transfer re payments.

SWIFT Account

We have been the very first cash change business in Qatar to have the prestigious SWIFT account. SWIFT (Society for internationally Interbank Financial Telecommunication) is a worldwide system system that guarantees greatest criteria of security in economic transfers.

We additionally employ state-of-the-art electronic money transfer technology and stay glued to stringent AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your client) policies to make certain fraud-free transactions. We have been the sole certified payday loans Covingtonerville Ohio foreign exchange company in Qatar to truly have the most dependable standard and compliant procedures.

Bank Partnerships

We’ve partnered with more than 100 leading banks that are global send cash conveniently to your location on earth. Our international system reach and our substantial banking network helps to ensure that your cash reaches the beneficiary’s account even more quickly.

FLASHremit

FLASHremit represents the level that is next of transfer. This real-time bank transfer solution allows you to send cash instantly to the one you love’s bank-account. Transfer of cash is quick with both the sender plus the beneficiary getting an SMS notification, after the beneficiary’s account is credited.

Account Credit

Account credit transfer can be acquired for select nations. Please contact our branch staff or phone our customer service group on +974-4436-5252 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM or e-mail us only at that current email address has been protected from spambots. You will need JavaScript enabled to view it. to learn more. You may also send an SMS to 6626 2470 together with your query or even to put a ‘Call Back Request’ for support.

Instant Money Transfer

Giving money to your friends and relations staying in different countries can be instant and now trouble-free. Money transfers can be carried out within a few minutes through money payout at various outlets that are agent throughout the world or through account payout in choose nations. For this specific purpose, we house the most useful instant money transfer providers such as for example Xpress cash and Western Union in one place.

Xpress Money

Xpress Money is a number one instant that is global transfer solution with more than 200,000 agents across 170+ nations, providing money transfer, wallet top up and account credit services, to make certain your cash reaches your beneficiaries instantly. This strong network of immediate cash transfer agents makes giving and money that is receiving convenient for both both you and your beneficiary.

You could avail the following benefits:

Western Union

With more than 494,000 representative locations global, Western Union offers your beneficiary access that is easy money payout points. You’ll be able to credit cash to your beneficiary’s banking account.