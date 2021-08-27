Web Filtering Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Web filtering is usually specified to content control software, which is designed to limit certain websites or URLs by restricting the browser from loading the pages. There are two different ways to operate web filtering. The content can be blocked accordingly on the bases of harmful content it carries and based on the origin of the website. Web filtering is developed to enhance the productivity, security, and flexibility of a network. Web filtering offers layers of safety from viruses like malware and other online bugs. The rising demand for security is expected to boost the web filtering market growth during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of Web filtering market with detailed market segmentation by component, filtering type, deployment, organization size, vertical. The global Web filtering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Web filtering market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Web filtering market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report: Cisco, Symantec, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, Sophos, Barracuda Networks, Zscaler

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global web filtering market is segmented on the basis of component, filtering type, deployment, organization size, vertical. on the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. on the basis of filtering type, the market is segmented as domain name system (DNS) filtering, uniform resource locator (URL) filtering, keyword filtering, file type filtering, others. on the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. on the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES), large enterprises. on the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as government, banking, manufacturing, it and telecom, education, healthcare, retail, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Web filtering market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Web filtering market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Web filtering market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Web filtering market in these regions.

