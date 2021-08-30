Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Is Anticipated to Witness Strong Growth by 2027 | 3M, A.O. Smith Water Technologies, Aquaphor (WestAqua Distribution OU Limited), Culligan, Eureka Forbes, GE Appliances (Haier)

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, January 13,2020 –

Point-of-use water treatment systems are usually installed at a single water connection, typically under the sink in the kitchen or bathroom. Unlike point-of-entry water treatment systems, these systems filter water at the point where water is being used. Rapid urbanization and the increasing awareness about these systems are fueling the demand among the middle-class segment in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, applications in the non-residential sector are expected to create growth prospects for the key players of the point-of-use water treatment systems market in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. 3M Co., 2. A.O. Smith Water Technologies, 3. Aquaphor (WestAqua Distribution OU Limited), 4. Culligan International, 5. Eureka Forbes, 6. GE Appliances (Haier), 7. KENT RO Systems Ltd., 8. Kinetico Incorporated (Axel Johnson Inc.), 9. New Wave Enviro, 10. Whirlpool Corporation

Get sample copy of “Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market” at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021814

What is the Dynamics of Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market?

The point-of-use water treatment systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to driving factors such as rising disposable income and increasing health awareness among the consumers. Also, technological innovations in the field are further likely to boost market growth. However, increasing use of bottled water may hinder the growth of the point-of-use water treatment systems market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, developing and underdeveloped countries are expected to provide growth opportunities owing to the scarcity of clean water.

What is the SCOPE of Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market?

The “Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of point-of-use water treatment systems market with detailed market segmentation by system, technology, application, and geography. The global point-of-use water treatment systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading point-of-use water treatment systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global point-of-use water treatment systems market is segmented on the basis of system, technology, and application. Based on system, the market is segmented as tabletop pitchers, faucet-mounted filters, under-the-sink filters, counter-top unit, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as reverse osmosis, ultra-filtration, ion-exchange, distillation, disinfection, filtration, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as residential and non-residential.

What is the Regional Framework of Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global point-of-use water treatment systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The point-of-use water treatment systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Have any query? Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00021814

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.