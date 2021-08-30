Rainscreen Cladding Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027 | Carea, Celotex, Centria International, CGL Facades, FunderMax, Kingspan Group

Sameer Joshi

The term cladding signifies to components that are connected to the primary structure of a building to form non-structural, external surfaces. Rainscreen cladding is an outward layer of water-shedding material that is placed on the outside of commercial buildings. The cladding panels are made from aluminum, zinc, stainless steel, and copper. Furthermore, the growing demand in residential and commercial applications for improved weather resistance is expected to drive the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Carea Ltd., 2. Celotex Ltd., 3. Centria International, 4. CGL Facades Co., 5. FunderMax, 6. Kingspan Group, 7. M.F. Murray Companies, Inc., 8. Rockwool International A/S, 9. The Dow Chemical Company, 10. Trespa International B.V.

What is the Dynamics of Rainscreen Cladding Market?

The growth in the construction industry is driving the global rainscreen cladding market. Nevertheless, high initial installation cost and maintenance cost might hinder the growth of the global rainscreen cladding market. Furthermore, increasing residential buildings in the potential region, such as the Asia Pacific are anticipated to create opportunities for the rainscreen cladding market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Rainscreen Cladding Market?

The “Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global rainscreen cladding market with detailed market segmentation by cladding material, application, and geography. The global rainscreen cladding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rainscreen cladding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global rainscreen cladding market is segmented on the cladding material and application. On the basis of cladding material, the rainscreen cladding market is segmented into terracotta, ceramic, timber, metal, and others. On the basis of application, the rainscreen cladding market is segmented residential, commercial, and industrial.

What is the Regional Framework of Rainscreen Cladding Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global rainscreen cladding market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The rainscreen cladding market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

