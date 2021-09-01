T ips for deciding if a U.S. postcard would be printed. Publisher’s numbering scheme .

Origin: regarding the items in these specifications were excerpted with license from your Beginner’s secrets and techniques for the activity of Postcard gathering, The Capital of Tx Postcard group. Cheers also to Chuck Harbert; so you can Nina Webber, whose generously donated postcards can be used for the advice on this particular page. Compiled by Todd Ellison, accredited Archivist (final edited 8/7/2006)

Writer’s numbering design

Pioneer years (1893-1898) Although the world’s primary image postcards date within the 1860s toward the mid-1870s, the majority of the very first US pic postcards extant nowadays would be the that were sold in the planet Columbian a

“good imprinted playing cards happened to be generated done-by the photogravure procedures. They truly are tough to ascertain from genuine photos but often don’t have the shiny surface of photographs. The Laura Gilpin notes of Mesa Verde and Silverton are superb instances of the photogravure process.” (supply: Chuck Harbert, email around the writer, 8/7/06)

Through the shipping:

One particular way to estimated if a postcard would be mailed if the termination big date is unreadable is understand alterations in rates for mailing postcards. This desk comes from famous stats for the united states of america: colonial instances browse around this site to 1970 , and Statistical conceptual .

*The postcard rate had been enhanced from 1 cent to 2 dollars as a wartime assess. If business War I finished to the end of 1918, chance was actually decreased to the pre-War level of one cent. Allmer states (p. 17) that shipping grew up temporarily from 1 penny to 2 cents in 1917-1919 and 1925-1928; the conclusive boost to 2 dollars was at 1951.

**The U.S. fee (price Board) over-estimated earnings demands in 1974 and ended up being forced to decrease postage rate in 1975.

From the manager’s numbering structure:

