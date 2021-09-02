Magnet Wire Market Research Report 2019 Impressive Trends, Global Growth, Leading Players and Forecast to 2027|LS Cable & System Ltd. ,REA Magnet Wire ,Irce S.P.A.

Sameer Joshi

Global Magnet Wire Market is valued approximately USD 28.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Magnet wire is a copper or aluminum wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, and other applications that require tight coils of insulated wire. As a notable demand for high-end products at home and overseas, many organizations began to enter the field of electrical industries. Fulfilling the need of these companies requires magnet wire in large quantity, which in turn increases the demand for magnetic wire market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Magnet Wire market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of smart and automated technologies. Chinese magnet wire industry is not only begin to transit to high-end magnet wire products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain. Factors such arising disposable income, rising demand for smart and reliable automated technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Magnet Wire market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

LS Cable & System Ltd.

REA Magnet Wire

Irce S.P.A.

Elektrisola

Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.

FurUKawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Samdong Co., Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

LWW Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Copper

Aluminum

By Shape:

Round Magnet Wire

Rectangle Magnet Wire

Square Magnet Wire

By Application:

Motor

Home Appliance

Transformer

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Electrical & electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Others

