North America Specialty Hospitals Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% By 2027 – Encompass Health , Kindred Healthcare, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System, Belhoul, Advanced, HCA Management, TH Medica, Universal Health Services

Specialty Hospitals market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 95.67 Bn in 2018 to US$119.89 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.0% from the year 2018 to 2025. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population in the North America region.

As the ageing population is growing every day, the need for inpatient care will witness huge growth. With the number of patients rising, micro-hospitals are steadily evolving. Micro hospitals deliver highly effective treatment in a low-cost setting. The hospital focuses on the community needs and operates within a compact clinical and administration framework. The hospitals facilities range from 15,000 to 60,000 square feet and hospitals offer eight to twelve beds. These smaller facilities provide lower-cost treatment options for patients as compared to the larger hospitals. Micro hospitals offer same services and short hospital stay, thereby reducing the patient cost. As there are lower number of beds, the micro hospitals offer personalized care.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Specialty Hospitals across the North American region through the forecast period. The patients in the region widely prefer private hospitals as the variety of amenities are being offered by the private hospitals, the doctors’ treats patients in better way and facilities offered are also better. The number of the private, specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are increasing. The factors that drives the increasing number are rise in the competition and improvement in the healthcare services.

Exhibit: Mexico Specialty Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)

NORTH AMERICA SPECIALTY HOSPITALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Cancer Hospitals

– Cardiac Hospitals

– Rehabilitation Hospitals

– ENT Hospitals

– Neurological Hospitals

– Orthopedic Hospitals

– Others

By Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

