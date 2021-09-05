Suspect surrenders to police day after robbery at Lawrence cash advance store

A Lawrence guy is arrested Friday on suspicion of a armed robbery Thursday at a Lawrence loan store that is payday.

Joeseph Michael Splechter, 26, turned himself in to authorities at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the urging of their family members after seeing his image on Lawrence authorities division social networking reports, LPD spokesman Patrick Compton stated. Splechter happens to be scheduled in to the Douglas County Jail, based on the jailвЂ™s inmate list.

Officers taken care of immediately a report of an armed robbery at look into money, 2108 W. St. that is 27th about 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

A person allegedly suggested he had been equipped with a tool and demanded cash. Then he kept the company by having an undisclosed amount of cash and payday loans no credit check Barbourville Kentucky fled the scene by walking. Authorities stated that all of the money had been recovered or accounted for friday.

The suspect ended up being referred to as a white guy who had been roughly 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7 and 220 lbs. He had been seen wear eyewear, a plaid top and outerwear that is dark enough time associated with event.

Following the incident, police provided graphics showing the suspect within the shop and asked when it comes to help that is publicвЂ™s recognize him.

