4K Video Surveillance Market 2020 Top Key Players- Axis Communications, Sony, Kintronics, Dahua, Lorex, Samsung and more…

4K Video Surveillance Market



The global 4K Video Surveillance market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on 4K Video Surveillance volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 4K Video Surveillance market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 4K Video Surveillance in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 4K Video Surveillance manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axis Communications

Sony

Kintronics

Samsung

Bosch Security Systems

Dahua Technology

Lorex

Honeywell Security

Ganz Security

GeoVision

Leopard Imaging

Hikvision

Mobotix

Panasonic

FLIR Systems

A1 Security Cameras

Netgear

Piper NV

YI Technology

Taylored Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Segment by Application

Public Spaces

Commercial Facilities

Residential Infrastructure



