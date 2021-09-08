The five groups of Eros Fantasy will be available to possess various sexplays and reveal and enjoy her hidden intimate technique

Summary of games

Eros dream is definitely A LAZY Role-play Game online game filled up with magical and love-making. Fly through an incredible planet, see, entice and screw the hottest people, beastfolks and satanic force women.

Each one of the five groups of Eros dream is going to be waiting for you experiencing various sexplays and expose and take pleasure in his or her key sex-related method. Discover every one of them on your own quest to recover harmony within the empire.

The storyline of Eros illusion was a funny, free-wheeling riff on big illusion anime both previous and brand new. Each part was packed within the gills with lovely homages to traditional OVAs and modern isekai strikes equally, rendering it a fantastic game for both the seasoned otaku and modern-day casual follower. Whenever you combat through each completely automatic war, heating switched off devastating manual specialized destruction in the process, you’ll come upon (as well as actually inside) a completely piled cast of girls prompted by all eras of modern Japanese ideal. Perchance you enjoy the slippery modern look of babes like Gabriela and Audrey, or you’re a lot more into the mood for the classic elegance evoked by Ivonne and Emy. Whatever variety of anime cuties you will get to, Eros Fantasy likely enjoys choice for you.

If you are interested recognize even more, you might get full video game assessment in this article!

Essential Characteristics

? 30+ models (individuals, Beastfolks and Demons)

? Impressive Fantasy premise with 70+ Beautiful activities

? 25+ Uncensored Action (12+ Animated)

? Idle Combats with strong special skill

? Arena and Competition PvP Settings

? Unique Parties, Obstacles and Quest Facts Processes

News and features

Liliana show are going to be available from the 18th to the 25th of Summer!

NEW- brief Gachas currently consist of a timekeeper that suggest the time they shall be unavailable.- Put a new trait: DRAGON SLAYER- ELEONORA and MEI-FENG are certain to get the DRAGON SLAYER characteristic

Aided by the balances variations designed to the Guardians in the earlier area, we’d to upgrade Eleonora’s capabilities to raised match the gameplay of this protector group.

Mei-Feng’s Passive been specifically modified by the addition of the Dragon Slayer attribute.

The modifications to Mei-Feng and Eleonora are going to be indicated after with a machine enhance.

BUGFIXES- the challenge with timers continues fixed (we hope thus :pray: )- used latest chapter movement and “arriving Soon”, forget about mistakes and no even more attempts to perform an amount not yet available.- Set the bug with Liliana’s H-Scene- event and Event assistance texts have-been corrected.- Graphic insect want green dating with unfavorable treasures has-been solved.

Xenia’s event is here now!* Ready your ideal drinking water and exceptional teenagers to sign up in the event that (creating today at 1:00 UTC)* unique Event upper body with 20% Xenia lose!* New party give!* advanced 14-day occasion sign on payoff.

We’ve added a promo signal technique – stay tuned to the dissension #events channel!The pause popup at this point indicates the results of issues and outlines.

Brand-new benefits added to the Tournament!the initial month-to-month event will start may 1st

New records put any time unlocking latest features.A new key has been added to take part in Discord at home.

You corrected the insect that demonstrated the Dates progression improperly.Other UI solutions and innovations.

Lisa’s ability isn’t impacted by blind.The strength price of Lisa’s particular capabilities was greater 75 > 85The stamina price of Rebecca’s special technique was decreased to 120 > 70

Unique fight problems shall be put in eventually: Healing decrease, Stealth and Mark.

If you discover any bugs or bizarre conduct, report they for the dissension #pests station choose. Say thanks a ton truly!

That is definitely all for the present time! We have been dealing with way more interesting situations for version 0.15 upcoming next week!

This is all of our primary earlier gain access to enhance :)- Isabella party is here!- The performance of net variant might improved- celebrities of resist situations currently improved.- Altered the recovering of some methods (Rebecca and Chun-ling)- Race star is now properly displayed in the individual profile.- Other lesser bug fixes and modifications.

