The Caledonian. What you should expect Throughout Your Visit

751 Principal Neighborhood, Park Your Car Town, UT 84060

1-Bedroom Apartment, 2-Bedroom Housing

Vacation appears a bit more various through the ages of , but we’re in this article to assist products become somewhat more normal on your great basecamp for the getaway.

After you stay static in an All conditions hotel hotels getaway leasing, you are able to rest easy realizing that we’re taking extra measures to help you be whilst your family safe. Go through the below expertise to create for the forthcoming visit.

Contact-Free Yourself Check In

Verifying within your holiday hire is definitely contact-free experiences in any way your attributes. Dependent on in which you are staying, you’ll register using an on-site kiosk, a secure healthy, or just at their doorway with a key rule. As soon as you develop your reservation, your proof e-mail will incorporate every single critical information making sure that a smooth landing.

Well before landing, all customers get an e-mail with a link to review and save yourself all of our guest tips guide containing:

All of our 24/7 invitees solution telephone number

Highlighted traveling ways

Amenity resources and neighborhood ideas

Staffing and Several Hours at Check-In Locations

To shield both the guests and our associate, we're engaging in actual distancing and staggered changes to minimize subjection. Subsequently, you may possibly occur locate that our check-in region will never be at this time staffed. Don't worry, nevertheless!

While the associates may possibly not be truth be told there to greet one in-person, we are however designed to assist everything you want compliment of our 24/7 visitor services. That also includes check-in suggestions, answers to questions relating to their stay, or restocking their in-room supply.

Housework Provider

Our personal housekeepers diligently clean and sanitize each lease between visitors to guard an individual. To save the calm and privacy of one’s stay, our personal housekeepers don’t prepare everyday check outs towards lodging. If you need to prepare for our housekeepers to create added bathroom towels your rooms, you can arrange assistance for the hotels by phoning visitor business.

Improved Cleaning Up and Safety Standards

The subsequent generally touched countries become disinfected before every birth by the experienced housework associates utilizing Betco’s Fight-Bac RTU.

All Areas

Upscale luxury on Main Street, Park City. Outstanding 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom condominiums with ski-in/ski-out entry to park your car area slopes location.

Keep in mind: every day housekeeping seriously is not provided by this homes.

Since highly regarded ski-in/ski-out house residences in the downtown area recreation area urban area, you have the complete city within reach from your Caledonian. Historic Main block extends outside before, complete with shops, pics, and bars. Downstairs, the area Lift will mix we away to park your car City Mountain Resort within memories. Or you can miss out the sightseeing totally and spend all day lounging in deluxe the downtown area apartment. Live like a local with a home-cooked diet in your complete home and pleasure as you’re watching flame or real time large with a night in your exclusive hot spa on your own exclusive balcony on Main Street. No matter how you need to devote your very own instances in recreation area urban area, each night will end in type inside the Caledonian.