I’d like to inform about maybe maybe Not the lady You Marry

Simple tips to Lose some guy in 10 times gets a millennial makeover in this intimate comedy by United States Of America Today bestselling writer Andie J. Christopher.

вЂњThe method Jack sets off to win Hannah back is actually the material of real romance.вЂќвЂ”NPRJack Nolan is a gentleman, a journalist, and unlucky in love. Their viral success has pigeon-holed him given that how-to man for a buzzy, internet news business rather than addressing hard-hitting politics. Sick and tired with their fluffy articles together with app-based scene that is dating well, he hits a deal together with his employer to publish one last piece de opposition: just how to Lose a lady. Easier in theory if the woman he fulfills is Hannah Mayfield, and heвЂ™s not sure he wishes her to dump him.

Hannah is a exceedingly successful occasion planner whoвЂ™s concentrated on climbing the job ladder. Her company the most prestigious in the city, and sheвЂ™s determined to secure her next promotion. But Hannah has a little bit of a picture problem. She has to show her employer that she’s got range, including preparation dreaded, intimate weddings. Enter Jack. HeвЂ™s the perfect guy to date for two to three weeks to show to her boss that sheвЂ™s perhaps not frightened of emotions.

Before Jack and Hannah understand it, their fake relationship begins to feel all too realвЂ”and neither of these can stay to reduce one another.

