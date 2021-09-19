It may sound quite unsightly an individual telephone calls an individual “Sapo”, so you know, if somebody refers to your a “Sapo”, the two most likely dont want you there.

Illustration: los cuales dude tan sapo…(En) exactly how nosy you are.

Que maricada

It is actually used to relate to anything preposterous, dumb or not valuable.

As an example: ?Esta llorando por esto? Que maricada. (EN) are you presently https://datingmentor.org/wellhello-review/ sobbing regarding this? That’s foolish.

Pichurria

A “Pichurria” is one thing that’s not worthwhile, that’s unimportant.

Case: los cuales regalo bronze pichurria o que dude brown pichurria. (En) What a dull keepsake or That people is actually a piece of stool.

Colombian Jargon Greetings

As a tourist I really enjoy unexpected anyone by learning the little official approaches to talk in Spanish.

Extremely in Cuba, we say que bola? plus in Mexico actually que pedo? rather than a very conventional hola or como estas?

In Colombia there are certain ways to greeting people that are rather unlike some other Spanish-speaking region.

They are Colombian Spanish greetings:

Quihubo

It is extremely common in Colombia, it is actually a friendly form and is used in combination with anyone you already know or family.

Quihubo! It is an abbreviated and improved type of “Que hubo”, which is used as a discussion basic. A

lthough once chatting rapidly, it may sound similar to a ?Quihubo!

Que mas

?Que mas? Which fundamentally indicates “just what also?”, numerous Colombians utilize this person to declare “Hello, how are you?

This can be used greeting in a telephone call, through WhatsApp or in individual.

Should you decide put in “pues” towards the end, like, ?Que mas pues? You may sound quite paisa, this is anybody of Medellin.

Buenas

“?Buenas!” is one of popular approach greeting when you get at someplace in Colombia.

Buenas is an abbreviated version of Buenos dias/Buenas tardes/ Buenas noches, in Colombia you simply talk about “Buenas!”

Actually valid during the day, the mid-day and the night. They Are Going To probably furthermore answer-back with a “Buenas!

Como van las cosas

This form of greeting virtually means “How are situations going”, it can be used through cell talk, WhatsApp or in individual.

It’s a sensible way to starting a conversation since the exact same issue encourages that determine a number of things as to what has already taken place.

Colombian Compliments

Colombian men are those who don’t psyche appreciating a woman’s charm and renting their understand quite loudy.

Equally discover compliments that might never be as good, a variety of them produce ladies look, either as it is interesting or as the girl is absolutely flattered.

If you’re a girl traveling in Colombia it’s better to know what people are catcalling.

Feedback

I really like this. Nearby slang is regarded as those activities that appears extremely hard to recognise before passing time through the destination. Many thanks for the insider information.

Camels & Milk Chocolate says

Oooh i enjoy finding out jargon on the highway! My personal favorite up to now are “budgie smugglers” (Speedos in Aussie). Although I speak Spanish, I’ve never ever read a couple of those words and would love to apply “chimba!” (exclamation place vital) into my own everyday vocabulary–for the just noises than it I might incorporate, perhaps not it’s definition! Nearly appears like you’re slicing outfit a tree: “timber!”

juan fierro says

If you’re visiting incorporate chimba merely work with it with much closer family, it can’t getting actually courteous, i’m Colombian incidentally.

Thanks for your hint!

We recognized rapidly that Columbians avoid the use of the diminutive as frequently as being the people in main the country. Anytime I would state “ahorita” for hoy or “cervecita” for cerveza, they might only laugh at me personally and let me know that we spoke ridiculous Mexican Spanish.

Colombians generally speak quite clearly, albeit considerably faster than in crucial america. Once you get down to Chile and Argentina, it is a whole new ballgame.

Sorry, this is improper. I reside in Colombia and reading ‘-ita’ or ‘-ica’ following a word really usual here. Also, this informative guide of helpful slang is truly merely ideal for folks who essentially communicate little to no Spanish. Any Spanish speaker would conveniently realize these text. There are many construction which are unique to each Latin American country, but encourage individuals vacationing, or transferring to a Spanish-speaking region to carry out an instant google lookup to find out what they are.