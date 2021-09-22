Agricultural Biological Market Latest Trends & Future Scope by 2019-2027 | BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., Certis U.S.A. LLC, DowDuPont Inc.

The global agricultural biological market accounted to US$ 7,148.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,141.0 Mn by 2027.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in the global agricultural biological market. The growth of the agricultural biological market in this region is primarily attributed to a shift of consumer’s preference towards organic food products coupled with rising investments in research and developments activities, favorable government initiatives towards promotion of sustainable practices and increasing health awareness are the major factors driving the market in North America region.

Free | Get PDF Sample @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003668/

Agricultural biological are increasingly being used as a replacement of synthetic or chemical plant protection products like chemical pesticides, fungicides or insecticides. Agricultural biological products like biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers serve as a natural product which lead to soil health development, plant’s disease control, enhancement of nutrient uptake, plant growth enhancement, and various others. The demand for agricultural biological products is growing over other synthetic products owing to its minimal costs, low environmental impacts, and a low risk of product resistance towards the pests.

Growing awareness and demand for healthier crop food products in the developed counties such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have promoted the manufacturers to produce agricultural biological products. Also, developing nations in the Asia Pacific exhibit huge potential and growth prospects for the agricultural biological products due to change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, growth in disposable income and an increase in awareness about healthier products.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003668/

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Biolchim S.p.A.

Certis U.S.A. LLC

DowDuPont Inc.

Isagro S.p.A

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Syngenta

UPL

Valent BioSciences LLC

Based on application mode, the global agricultural biological market has been segmented into foliar sprays, soil treatment, and seed treatment. The seed treatment segment led to the global agricultural biological market. Seeds are treated with the help of insecticides, fungicides, etc. to protect them from seed-borne pathogenic organisms. Seeds are also subjected to exposure of solar energy or immersion in conditioned water. It provides various advantages such as improved germination, control of insects present in the soil, prevention of plant diseases, early growth and establishment, and protection from seedling blights and seed rot. Seeds can be treated with various procedure types such as seed dressing, seed pelleting, and seed coating.

The global agricultural biological market is bifurcated on the basis of source into microbial, biochemicals, and others. The microbials segment accounted for the largest share in the global agricultural biological market. Microbials are small bacterial and fungal organisms which can be categorized into fungi, bacteria, viruses, protozoa, etc. It improves the soil’s nutrient uptake, offering insect control for protection against diseases, and enhance yield. It helps in absorption of essential nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, and sulphur, and are widely known for solving fundamental agricultural problems such as plant health control, crop productivity, and soil’s health maintenance along with environmental concerns such as soil and water bioremediation from inorganic and organic contaminants.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003668/

GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

• Biopesticides

• Biostimulants

• Biofertilizers

By Source

• Microbials

• Biochemicals

• Others

By Application Mode

• Foliar Sprays

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

By Application

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]