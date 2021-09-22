Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market Report 2020 by Technology and Top Companies- Intel, Siemens, IBM, Alphabet, Microsoft and more…

Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market
Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing usually refers to the application of artificial intelligence to industry. Unlike general artificial intelligence which is a frontier research discipline to build computerized systems that perform tasks requiring human intelligence, industrial AI is more concerned with the application of such technologies to address industrial pain-points for customer value creation, productivity improvement, and insight discovery.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is just now finding its niche in manufacturing, as the technology matures and costs drop—and as manufacturers discover applications for which AI algorithms can make complex decisions. And as it becomes ubiquitous, the future of artificial intelligence in manufacturing is already becoming feasible in emerging markets; showcasing better sensory capabilities; and, off the factory floor, predicting what will be needed and when.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Intel Corporation
Siemens AG
IBM Corporation
Alphabet Inc
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc
General Electric Company
Data RPM, Sight Machine
General Vision, Inc
Rockwell, Automation Inc
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
AI certainly is making robots more capable and easier for humans to collaborate with. But it will have an impact in areas that have nothing to do with robotics. In the supply chain, for example, algorithms can perceive patterns of demand for products across time, geographic markets, and socioeconomic segments while accounting for macroeconomic cycles, political developments, and even weather patterns. The output can be a projection of market demand, which in turn could drive raw material sourcing, human staffing, financing decisions, inventory, maintenance of equipment, and energy consumption.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
The growth of this market is driven by growing usage of big data technology and industrial IoT in the manufacturing industry, extensive usage of robotics, increased in usage of computer vision technology by manufacturing companies, cross-industry partnerships, and significant increase in venture capital investments.
Segment by Application
Semiconductor and Electronics
Energy and Power
Pharmaceuticals
Automobile
Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing
Food and Beverages
Others (Textiles & Aerospace)
This report focuses on Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
