Carbon Fiber Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2027 | DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corporation

The global carbon fiber market accounted for US$ 3,052.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7,763.4 Mn by 2027.

The North America region held the highest market share in the global carbon fiber market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. With the growth of aerospace & defense, automotive, construction and other industries, the demand for carbon fiber have substantially gone up in India, China, and Japan, which is driving the growth of the market. The rising demand from the automotive sector is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in the region. Also, the industry is witnessing the entrance of new manufacturers. For instance, Reliance Industries Limited invested in India’s first carbon fiber unit so as to cater to aerospace and defense demand and to expand its capability in carbon fiber products.

Free | Get PDF Sample @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002830/

The high-strength, modulus, and light-weight characteristics of carbon fiber have led to rising demand from the sporting goods manufacturing industry. Sporting goods such as golf shafts, racquets, skis, snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, bats, and bicycles are manufactured using carbon fiber. Carbon fiber provides design flexibility when designing highly-specific applications. The precise shape of equipment, which is critical to its performance, is easily achieved with the use of carbon fiber materials. The carbon fiber helps to enhance the performance of bikers and golfers. The most specific use of carbon fiber in the sporting equipment is seen in the tennis racket. Players can hit a faster ball with the lighter racket and control the ball better with a larger area of the racket. These factors are driving the demand for carbon fiber market in various sporting equipment’s.

Some of the players present in global carbon fiber market are DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., among others.

As carbon fibers offer high modulus and specific strength, fatigue strength, stiffness, and pressure-withstanding capacity; lower thermal expansion coefficient; corrosion resistance; and other beneficial properties; these are being widely used in the automotive and other industrial applications. These fibers are widely preferred over aluminum and steel. Also, the rising demands of lightweight materials, along with government initiatives to reduce the harmful gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency, is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in automotive applications. Carbon fiber has high chemical resistance, tensile strength, stiffness, and low thermal expansion and weight properties which makes it suitable for aerospace application. It is used in designing, assembling, and manufacturing various types of aircraft. Over the past few years, the aerospace industry has switched from aluminum material to carbon fiber for the construction of the aircraft.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00002830/

The automotive manufacturers are demanding new and innovative high-quality material for producing automotive components. These materials have to fulfill the high-performance need of automotive manufacturers and also meet the needs of the customer and society. Among the various materials, carbon fiber is considered as one of the most suitable materials for lightweight automobile parts. Moreover, the carbon-fiber-reinforced composites are used as the essential materials to substitute body and other parts in an automobile. The usage of carbon fiber in the automobile application has improved brake, and steering, durability, and high fuel efficiency leading to energy conservation and minimizing carbon dioxide emissions. Leading automotive manufacturers are using carbon fiber for manufacturing components. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the carbon fiber market.

Growing demand to utilize renewable resources has led to a surge in the installation and demand for wind farms, with large tracts of land and coastal areas devoted to the operation of wind turbines. The wind turbine manufacturers strive to produce more efficient and longer blades. Advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber are a growing part of the construction of wind turbines, specifically the blades. The companies operating in the market has discovered that the longer the blades are on a turbine, the more energy can be generated. The carbon fiber plays a very important role in the wind energy industry. The material stiffness and deflection properties are taken into consideration while designing large blades. Thus, the aforementioned factors depict that favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the global carbon fiber market.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002830/

Reasons To Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the carbon fiber market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the carbon fiber market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

GLOBAL CARBON FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Precursor

PAN

Pitch

By Form

Composites

Non-Composites

By End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Construction

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]