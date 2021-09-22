Stainless Steel Market Quantitative Industry Analysis, Current and Future Trends | Acerinox S.A., Aperam S.A, ArcelorMittal S.A, Jindal Stainless Limited, Outokumpu OYJ

The global stainless steel market accounted to US$ 198,660.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 323,144.6 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in the global stainless steel market. Increasing industrial development coupled with rising government investments towards the building and construction infrastructures is expected to fuel the stainless steel market in the upcoming years. Also, the increasing research and development investments for steel production is estimated to boost the growth of the stainless steel market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Stainless steel has come to the forefront of the automotive design due to an increasing demand for safety combined with performance, efficiency, lightweight, and strength. It has become the primary choice for safety in the automotive industry owing properties such as cost-effective structural designs, durability, and efficiency. Due to the lightweight feature of stainless steel, it has been considered as a primary material in the construction of fuel tanks. Therefore, the growing demand from the automotive industry is boosting the demand for stainless steel.

Some of the players present in global stainless steel market are Acerinox S.A., Aperam S.A, ArcelorMittal S.A, Jindal Stainless Limited, Outokumpu OYJ, Sandmeyer steel company, Sandvik AB, Schmolz + Bickenbach Group, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Guangxi Chengdu group among others.

Stainless steel comprises of nickel and chromium that makes it’s recycling economically viable. The stringent policies introduced by the government authorities of various countries has led to the environmental considerations of material selection for specifiers. Stainless steel has proven to be an excellent environmental performer due to its valuable raw materials and 100% recyclability. Major leading countries like China, Japan, India, and many others have been implementing the idea of the collection of stainless steel scrap as it is 100% recyclable.

The global stainless steel market is bifurcated based on application into automotive and transportation, building and construction, consumer goods & other metal components, heavy industries, and electrical machinery. The consumer goods & metal components segment accounted for the largest share in the global stainless steel market. Stainless steel is used in consumer goods as they are easy to clean and require less maintenance. The aesthetic appearance, high resistance against extreme temperatures and corrosiveness has favored the stainless steel market in the consumer goods and metal products sector to a large extend. Stainless steel has served to be an ideal inert material for sinks and hobs, washing machines, dishwashers, and ovens.

Increased adoption of natural products over synthetic products is driving the growth of the stainless steel market. Stainless steel has been used in the construction industry due to both its practical and aesthetic reason. The stainless steel is largely used in the construction sites to retain the original appearance owing to its higher durability properties. The characteristic features of stainless steel like corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, durability, and aesthetic appearance make it ideally suited in the construction and architectural applications.

Based on grade, the stainless steel market is bifurcated based on grade as 400 series, 300 series, 200 series, and other grades. The 300 series segment dominated the global stainless steel market. The 300 series grade of stainless steel alloy is capable of maintaining high strength at high temperatures, resist corrosion and are convenient to maintain. The corrosion resistance properties and welding applications of the 300 series grade of stainless steel has led to an upsurge in the global market and has created a significant impact on the expansion and development of the stainless steel market all over the globe.

GLOBAL STAINLESS STEEL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Grade

400 Series

300 Series

200 Series

Others

By Product

Hot Bars/Wire Rods

Semi

Cold Bars/Wire Rods

Cold-Rolled Flat

Hot Coils

Hot Plate & Sheet

By Application

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods & Other Metal Components

Heavy Industries

Electrical Machinery

