Synthetic Paper Market by Key Players, Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2027 | Agfa-Gevaert Group, American Profol Inc., Arjobex SAS, Cosmo Films Limited

The global synthetic paper market accounted for US$ 630.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 1,244.5 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the global synthetic paper market. The production and consumption rate of synthetic paper is rapidly increasing with China and Japan being the major markets for the global synthetic paper market. The Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest consumers and exporter of synthetic paper. The Asia Pacific synthetic paper market is characterized by the presence of players such as Arjobex SAS, Cosmo Films Limited, NAN Ya Plastics Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd. among others.

The BOPP based synthetic paper exhibits excellent resistance to moisture and chemicals as a result of which it is considered to be used as a better material for packaging and labeling applications. These type of synthetic paper are non-toxic and are used as a material of choice in the food and beverages packaging. These type of synthetic paper also possess characteristic properties like high-quality writ-ability and printability performance that helps the companies in enabling new designs for the development of labels that can be attractive.

The waterproof, durability and longer shelf life properties make this type of synthetic paper the material of choice for beverages packaging. Synthetic paper is also eco-friendly and is a sustainable solution for printing applications in the food and beverages industry that has enhanced the synthetic paper market globally. The high mechanical strength of the synthetic paper is expected to boost the synthetic paper market growth in the coming years.

The high performance properties of synthetic paper, such as chemical resistance, oil resistance, tear resistance, water resistance, UV resistance durability, longer shelf life, etc. have gained high popularity as a preferred material in a wide range of end-use applications. As compare to conventional paper, the synthetic papers have superior characteristics to support high-performance printing with ease and are also reliable. Synthetic paper possesses properties such as excellent optical, thermal, and physical properties and are capable of being die-cut embossed, perforated, laminated, coated, and stitched that has led to increasing requirements in certain value-added applications. Synthetic papers are mainly being used in point of purchase display materials, envelopes and cards, passes and tickets, advertisement displaying articles, household product labeling and food labeling, identification tags, restaurant menus, signboards, banners, passports and id cards, waterproof maps, club cards, graphic arts, and various others. Rising demand for synthetic papers in paper bags and end-use industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, packaging, cosmetics, and chemicals is expected to boost the overall growth of the synthetic paper market.

The global synthetic paper market by the applications has been segmented into the label and non-label applications. The non-label segment accounted for the largest share in the global synthetic paper market. The non-label application of synthetic paper adapts to most of the printing processes such as flexography, lithography, screen and rotary letterpress. As the synthetic paper is tear-resistant and also exhibits resistance against water and grease, the printing application is widely used in the synthetic paper. Synthetic bags are gaining growing importance as they are water-resistant and tear-resistant and are commonly used in the geographical regions that are estimated to have high rainfalls and can also adhere to harsh conditions. Synthetic paper is widely used in displays such as graphs, business cards, calendars and poster, banners and many others.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition were observed as the most adopted strategies in global synthetic market. Few of the recent developments in the global synthetic market are listed below:

2019: Agfa-Gevaert Group signed a distribution agreement with Fujitex Co., Ltd. for the distribution of synthetic paper, Synaps XM.

2018: Yupo Corporation America joined the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership, (SGP), as a Silver Level Patron. Yupo aims to join other print industry leaders so as to promote sustainability and achieve the aims of SGP and keeping costs low for certification of print facilities.

2017: Cosmo Films introduced new synthetic paper, biaxially oriented polypropylene films based synthetic paper. It is printable with UV flexo and wet offset, letterpress, thermal transfer, and other printing technologies.

