UK Ceramic Adhesives Market Key Trends, Challenges and Growth Forecasts 2019-2027 | Ardex Group, BASF SE, Bond It, Bostik, Kerakoll

The UK ceramic adhesives market is accounted to US$ 278.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 399.5 Mn by 2027.

Increasing demand for high-performance, eco-friendly and cost-effective building products has bolstered the growth of UK ceramic adhesives market.

Various engineered formulations are available that are used for the adhesion of the ceramic components, including zirconium dioxide, boron carbide, aluminum dioxide, silicon nitride, and others. Generally, ceramic adhesives are centered on inorganic binders like metal phosphates and alkali silicates, with an alumina, silica, carbon, zirconia powder filler and magnesia.

The UK ceramic adhesives market by type is bifurcated in cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, and others (silicone and cyanoacrylate). The cement-based segment dominated the UK ceramic adhesives market owing to its growing application in the flooring and construction industry. The cement-based ceramic adhesives are mainly used for the external and internal bonding of ceramic tiles, mosaics, walls, ceilings, single-fired and double-fired tiles for floors. A polymer-modified, cement-based ceramic adhesive is basically formulated into two grades as rubber-modified and white mastic, or without rubber, containing the extended and continuous open time to adhere to the conventional building structures.

Some of the players present in UK ceramic adhesives market are Ardex Group, BASF SE, Bond It, Bostik, Kerakoll, Laticrete International, Inc., Mapei Spa and Norcos Adhesives among many others.

Ceramic adhesives are majorly used in the flooring and tiling applications due to its characteristic properties like strong mechanical strength and adhesion, abrasion-resistant, high-temperature stability, excellent durability and water resistance, convenient operation, etc. there are various engineered formulations available that for the adhesion of ceramic materials that include zirconium dioxide, silicon nitride, aluminum oxide, tungsten carbide, boron carbide, and other progressive technical ceramics. The availability of these diverse ceramic materials offers reliability, high performance, longevity and durability, which helps in enabling the manufacturers in satisfying the adhesive needs for adhering to the ceramic surfaces. The ceramic adhesives remain unaffected by the exposure of hostile conditions like abrasion, high humidity, fatigue, stress, chemical attack, cooling and heating which is amongst the major factors driving the UK ceramic adhesives market.

A key trend that is projected to affect the UK ceramic adhesives market in the coming year is the rising innovations in product development to meet the demands of customers. The ceramic adhesives manufacturers are highly targeting on the new and improved product characteristics to meet out the rising demands of the customers. For example, the manufacturers are focusing towards the development of innovative ceramic adhesives that are easier to apply, mix, and clean -off during product installations. Also, the ceramic adhesive manufacturers are highly targeting on providing products that are waterproof, solvent-free, and chemical resistant. These kinds of useful properties help in maintaining the quality of adhering surfaces.

The overall UK ceramic adhesives market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the UK ceramic adhesives market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

Strategic Insights

Mergers & acquisition, strategy and business planning and new product development were observed as the most adopted strategies in UK ceramic adhesives market. Few of the recent developments in the UK ceramic adhesives market are listed below:

2019: ARDEX Australia and Wakol jointly acquired a strategic majority stake in Nexus Adhesives, a leading manufacturer of flooring adhesives in Australia.

2019: Saint-Gobain Weber launched its latest innovative tile adhesive. The multi fix is introduced as a hard body ceramic tile which has its own specific needs for tile adhesives.

2019: Sika completely acquired AkzoNobel’s Building Adhesives business on October 1, 2013. AkzoNobel building adhesives is one of the top-three player in European markets and Sika AG aims to increase its product offering for interior finishing in its flooring, sealing & bonding and refurbishment markets.

2017: Bostik, the specialty adhesives business line of Arkema, continues to expand its manufacturing capacities with the opening of a new facility in Gujarat. Together with its existing plant in Bangalore, the new plant will serve the fast growing demand in India for adhesives in industrial markets.

UK CERAMIC ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cement-Based

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (Silicone and Cyanoacrylate)

