Browse the CDC Traveler read page for vaccination info in addition to the Colombian Ministry of wellness web site for yellow-fever inoculation requisite.

Be sure to professional review our very own informative page for Special Entry/Exit Instructions for U.S. people Born in Colombia and further leave specifications for Minors.

U.S. people travel overland must get into Colombia at an official edge crossing. If you do not, you could be fined or jailed. Most of us clearly suggest against getting into Colombia overland. Colombias line parts include off-limits to U.S. authorities personnel unless particularly certified.

Misplaced or taken travel document: Should the U.S. ticket was destroyed or stolen in Colombia, you should acquire a replacement before leaving the land. You could state the loss or fraud regarding Colombian National cops websites.

The U.S. Department of status is not conscious of any HIV/AIDS entryway limitations for individuals to or overseas people of Colombia. Vacationers should put medication enough because of their entire stay.

Safety and Security

Terrorism: Consult the section of States global journey advisory on terrorism. Radical groups and those stirred by these companies are plan on assaulting U.S. residents offshore. Terrorists international include increasingly making use of much less complex solutions to fight most notably blades, firearms, and automobiles to better aim for crowds. Frequently, her aim is definitely exposed or insecure victim, like:

In Colombia, the nationwide Liberation military (ELN) and dissident groups through the ground-breaking Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) manage plotting and carrying out strikes. In Sep 2020, the Minister of protection attributed some brutality and damaging protests in Bogota to members of ELN and FARC dissidents. In January 2019, the ELN detonated a automobile blast while in front of a police academy in Bogota destroying 22 cadets and wounding 87.

Presentations: Presentations take place regularly, specifically in Bogota. They might happen in reaction to constitutional or economical issues, on politically extensive holiday breaks, and during international happenings. Even demos intended to be relaxed can make confrontational and perchance being terrible. Refrain from aspects around protests and demonstrations and check neighborhood news for upgrades and website traffic advisories.

Theft: criminal activities and tricks against holiday-makers are usually in towns, most notably in affluent neighborhoods. Gun include widespread in Colombia, and muggings or robberies can easily set terrible. In January 2021, two cases of burglary and extortion in Barranquilla required fingers grenades. Drive-by motorcyclist snatchings of mobile phone, handbags, and valuables are extremely common. U.S. citizens have-been robbed by individuals posing as cops and get reported erotic assaults throughout Colombia.

ATMs: utilize ATMs inside shopping centers as well as other safe spots, which are less hazardous from theft than ATMs of the neighborhood.

Taxis: U.S. government staff become prohibited from hailing cab on street a result of the danger of assault or burglary. U.S. individuals have been destroyed during thefts with the taxis. Utilize a dispatch assistance or cellular phone application whenever feasible.

Disabling pills: we all see standard reports of bad guys using medicines to briefly incapacitate naive patients following rob or assault all of them. Stay away from making provisions or products untreated at a bar or eatery and use caution if a stranger gives you something you should eat or drink.

Cons: begin to see the Department of State as well as the FBI listings for all about frauds. Frauds are usually started through online listings and profiles or by unsolicited e-mail and emails. Con artists frequently position as U.S. individuals which have no-one otherwise to turn to for assistance. Popular tricks add in romance/online online dating and no-cost trips/luggage. We’ve got furthermore gotten stories of fraudsters appearing as U.S. national officers soliciting installment for service, punishment, and charge- or immigration-related issues. Guarantee that getaway room leases, including on important retail internet, are safeguarded and legit before the coming.

Sufferers of theft: Report crimes into neighborhood police force by dialing 123 and contact the U.S. Embassy at after hours. Local bodies have the effect of examining and prosecuting criminal activities. U.S. resident subjects of intimate assault should preferably email us for suggestions. Discover our website on assistance for U.S. subjects of theft offshore.