Customer Support Representative. Customer support Representative- Check ‘n Go/Allied Cash Loan

Customer support Representative- Check ‘n Go/Allied Cash Loan

Do you really enjoy supplying service that is excellent building enduring consumer relationships? Do you want to go beyond conventional jobs that are retail begin to build your job? Are you experiencing curiosity about being part of A financial that is industry-leading services? Do you want to produce your following move? In that case, we wish to speak to you!

Summary of Part and Key Accountabilities:

Our Customer Service Associates have reached one’s heart of that which we do at Check ‘Go and Allied advance loan, both right an element of the Axcess Financial group of businesses. Every day in metropolitan areas and towns in the united states, they’ve been greeting clients, processing loan requests, responding to inquiries about services and products, advertising new items, and much more — all using the aim of delighting our valued clients. We offer cash solutions the real deal people and make an effort to function as very first option for everyday monetary solutions. We people concentrate on building relationships to make certain consumer requirements are now being served with the most readily useful services and products we could provide.

Essential Duties:

Relationship management: place our clients in the center of every thing we do. Exemplify our Product product Sales culture. Serve and educate customers regarding the item profile. Escalate dilemmas into the shop Manager, DDO, and Corporate Office if not able to resolve the problem straight utilizing the client.

Cash management: Handle and count currency, money, and coins to incorporate owning a money cabinet, counting money deposits, going cash from safe safe to cash cabinet as well as other money control needs. In charge of bank deposits or bank pick-ups. Balance batch that is individual with store product product product sales reports at end of time and assist with resolving over/shorts as required.

Loan processing: Perform customer that is necessary to validate information presented. Accurately process loans and deals per business policy.

Conformity: accountable for conformity with company/State policy and procedures including Federal legislation where relevant.

Inbound/Outbound calls: response phone inquiries in reaction to basic concerns, consumer applications, demands or any other problems. Destination customer that is outgoing and collection phone telephone calls prior to federal laws and store working procedures.

Brand Ambassador: improve the Check ‘n get brand name skillfully and make certain shop look ( external and internal) is maintained to business standards. Help out with the execution of all of the business marketing plans and programs, ensuring accurate and set-up that is timely exemplary execution and within founded due dates.

Minimal Education and Enjoy Forced:

Will need to have own private transportation that is reliable conformity with posted policy and procedure. This might NOT include transport that is general public transportation from household or buddies. Must keep a valid license and legitimate car insurance while used by the business.

Why Select Axcess Financial and look ‘N Go/Allied Advance Loan:

Also, we provide: competitive compensation (base pay + incentives) and advantage programs ( e.g., medical dental, term life insurance), a substantial paid time off system, 401k retirement plan, tuition read the full info here reimbursement, plus an engaging work place.

About Axcess Financial:

Our company is an independently held business headquartered Cincinnati, Ohio whom provides revolutionary credit solutions that empower clients to take care of their individual funds whenever, where and exactly how they need. It really is our objective to have individuals the income they require whenever they want it. We make certain we achieve this in a real method this is certainly accountable and inside their means.

Dedication to Diversity:

Axcess is dedicated to employing and keeping a diverse workforce. We have been proud to be the same Opportunity/Affirmative Action-Employer, making choices without respect to competition, color, faith, sex, sex identity or phrase, intimate orientation, nationwide beginning, genetics, impairment status, age, marital status, protected veteran status or other protected course.

This publishing is supposed to spell it out the nature that is general of work expected to be done and it is perhaps perhaps maybe not an extensive listing of all duties, duties and abilities necessary for the career.