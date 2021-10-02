Industrial Weighing Machines Features that Drives the Global Market Growth | High-speed, reliable and durable

Industrial weighing machines are used for the accurate and precise measurement of the weight of any goods, products and devices. Industrial weighing machines can be digital or analogue. Industrial weighing machines are most commonly preferred owing to their various advantages, which include easy calibration, high precision and easiness to read the value. In addition, industrial weighing machines are used for the precise filling of raw materials and to check the weight of the delivered products. Furthermore, industrial weighing machines give the accurate weight up to certain decimal places, owing to which industrial weighing machines are essential for manufacturers to avoid any wastage or extra filling of materials, thus optimising the output.

Industrial weighing machines are high-speed, reliable & durable, and can measure the weight from milligrams to metric tons without difficulty. Industrial weighing machines have applications in several end-use industries such as food, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, etc. Based on applications, industrial weighing machines can be of different types, which include a weighbridge that is used to measure the weight of trucks & heavy vehicles and the conveyor scale that is used to weigh products that pass through a conveyor.

Global Industrial Weighing Machines Market: Dynamics

The increasing demand and adoption of automation in different industries are expected to boost the industrial weighing machines market. Higher labour cost and the problems associated with manual weighing machines are also among factors also expected to drive the industrial weighing machines market. Industrial weighing machines can be automatic, which helps reduce the labour and time required for weighing operations.

Furthermore, increase in investment in industry infrastructure is also expected to boost the industrial weighing machines market. Every sector needs industrial weighing machines in some way or the other, hence, the growth of different sectors is expected to contribute to the growth of the industrial weighing machines market. There are immense opportunities in the industrial weighing machines market for the creation of more accurate, precise and cost-efficient machines. However, the high cost of materials used for the sensors is likely to hamper the growth of industrial weighing machines market.

Global Industrial Weighing Machines Market: Segmentation

Globally, the industrial weighing machines market is segmented on the basis of weight measuring capacity, types of scale used and end users as follows:

On the basis of weight measuring capacity, the global industrial weighing machines market has been segmented as:

Less than 1 Kg

1 Kg to 100 Kg

500 Kg to 1000 Kg

1000 Kg and above

On the basis of type of scale used, the global industrial weighing machines market has been segmented as:

Bench scale

Platform scale

Cargo scale

Conveyor scale

Counting scale

Others

On the basis of End User Industries, the global industrial weighing machines market has been segmented as:

Consumer goods

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Household Care

Building and Construction

Agriculture

Electrical & Electronics

Global Industrial Weighing Machines Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to witness the highest growth in the industrial weighing machines market because of the high adoption of automaton in various industries in the region. The availability of raw materials required for industrial weighing machines is expected to bolster the industrial machines market in the region. In addition, several developments as well as investment in different industries in Africa is expected to boost the industrial weighing machines market in the region. High purchasing power of manufacturer in APEJ have contributed to the growth of industrial weighing machines market.

Global Industrial Weighing Machines Market: Key players

Some of the key vendors that are currently operating in the industrial weighing machines market across the globe are as follows:

A&D Company, Limited

Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC

RADWAG Balances and Scales

Atrax Group NZ Ltd

Fairbanks Scales

D Brash & Sons Ltd

Autoweigh Scales (UK) Ltd.

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

KERN & SOHN GmbH

Doran Scales, Inc.

The presence of several local and unorganised players is expected to contribute to the growth of the global industrial weighing machines market during the forecast period