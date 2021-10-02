Starch Based Plastic Market Players are aiming for environment friendly products

Bio-plastics are obtained from different biomass sources, the most widely is used is starch, which is a natural polymer. Starch-based plastic are made up of starch alone are usually brittle and have low moisture barrier, so they are incorporated with different material. Starch based plastic finds wide applications in petroleum based polymers to create different composite materials which are then processed through extrusion or injection molding using standard machineries. Among the variety of biodegradable plastic available, starch based plastic account for almost half of the market. Starch based plastics are used in the production of bags for recycling organic waste, hygiene products, packaging materials, in agriculture & biomedical fields. Moreover, starch based plastics are employed in the medical industry owing to its enhanced non-toxicity, biocompatibility, better mechanical properties, and degradation properties as required.

Starch based plastics are environment friendly as they reduce the carbon footprints of traditional resins. Starch based plastic can act as a substitute for petroleum based polymers. The starch based plastic also finds application in agricultural where it is used in mulch films in order to prevent the loss of humus and provide appropriate carbon. Starch based plastics are highly bio degradable that is, it can be used along the compostable polymer without affecting its degradation process.

Global Starch based Plastic Market: Dynamics

With the increasing demand in agricultural industry, as starch based plastic enhances sustainability and lower soil contamination. Rapid growth in the global economy; increase in disposable income are the factors contributing in the growth of bioplastic industry which in turn will increase the starch based plastic market. Also rise in usage in pharmaceutical and medical applications such as in space filling implants, controlled drug release and wound treatments contribute to market growth of starch based plastic. Starch based plastic have good tensile strength and heat tolerance as compared to its alternatives which drives the demand in the starch based plastic market. Since the bioplastics are used in increasing number of markets such as packaging, consumer electronics, catering products automotive, agriculture and textiles to toys which escalates the starch based plastic market globally.

Global Starch based Plastic Market: Segmentation

Global Starch based plastic market can be segmented as follows:

On the basis of type, the Global Starch based Plastic Market can be segmented as:

Starch based plastic blended with PLA

Starch based plastic blended with PHA

Starch based plastic blended with PVOH and PBS

On the basis of technology, the Global Starch based Plastic Market can be segmented as:

Blow molding

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the Global Starch based Plastic Market can be segmented as:

Textiles

Agriculture & horticulture

Consumer goods

Food & beverage

Electrical & electronics

Others

Geographically, the starch based plastic market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America & Asia-Pacific region and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions. The Europe is leading market in starch based plastic followed by North America & Asia Pacific. Moreover, Europe is strongly supported by the stringent government regulations & rising consumer awareness regarding biodegradable products such as starch based plastic through various media. Furthermore, U.K. and France is also expected to adopt this trend. The strong production capacities of starch based plastic, especially in emerging economies like China and India, are expected to propel the growth in the near future.

Global Starch based Plastic Market: Key Players

Some of the leading starch based plastic manufacturers are mentioned below:

BASF SE

Cardia Bioplastic Ltd.

Biobag Ltd.

Biotec Inc.

CPR Corp.

National Starch and Chemical Co.

Novamont S.P.A

Braskem S.A.

Corbion N.V.

